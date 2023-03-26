Insider Dean Jones has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur should "fold the club" if they can't win a trophy with possible next manager Julian Nagelsmann.

What's the latest on Julian Nagelsmann to Spurs?

It looks as though the 35-year-old could potentially be the next man to take charge of Spurs after being sacked from his position at Bayern Munich and replaced by Thomas Tuchel this week – who had also been named as a manager target for Tottenham.

Indeed, with Antonio Conte looking set to leave north London in the near future, Nagelsmann has already been touted as the club's next manager.

If that were to happen, it would have meant the likes of Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho, and the Italian would have all failed to end the club's trophy drought.

While talking on the Chasing Green Arrows podcast, Jones claimed that if Nagelsmann continues this unwanted tradition, then Spurs may as well "fold".

The journalist said: “If Nagelsmann takes it and he can't win anything even then, you might as well fold the club.

"Because it turns out that Poch and Mourinho and Conte and Nagelsmann, if none of them managed to bring a trophy into the club, then yeah, it's time for AFC Tottenham and we start all over again."

Would Nagelsmann be any better than Conte at Spurs?

What could be exciting about the possible arrival of Nagelsmann, is the fact that despite being just 35 years of age, he has already won three pieces of silverware as a senior manager (all with Bayern Munich).

Still, it's not as though the likes of Conte and Mourinho hadn't won plenty before they arrived at Tottenham, only to fall short of their main goal in north London.

And so, there's every chance that Nagelsmann could join the club but find it impossible to do any better than his predecessors but maybe Spurs fans aren't too worried about trophies right now.

After all, a lot of supporters have been critical of the style of football under the Italian with the first half of matches being so bad at times this season, that, as per The Athletic, it’s a running joke that fans may as well only turn up after half-time.

And so, if Nagelsmann – who also often plays with a back three like Conte – could come in and at least bring some excitement on the football pitch, perhaps that would be enough in the short term.