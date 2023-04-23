Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that Julian Nagelsmann isn't "particularly interested" in the Tottenham Hotspur manager job despite the club's interest.

What is the latest on Julian Nagelsmann and Spurs?

It's certainly hard to predict who exactly is going to be the next big managerial appointment in the Premier League with a few teams looking for a new head coach.

Indeed, alongside Spurs, London rivals Chelsea are in also trying to find a new individual to guide them to success. Interestingly enough, the Blues were in the race for 35-year-old Nagelsmann but it seems he's no longer an option.

Despite the German being ruled out of that job, he has been on Tottenham's radar for some time now and it seems as though the north London outfit are keen on him.

However, when talking about the coach on his YouTube channel, Gold revealed that he's not heard anything to suggest Nagelsmann is keen on the job.

He explained: "Julian Nagelsmann has apparently pulled out the Chelsea race, which is an interesting one, because obviously he's someone of great interest to Spurs and they've kind of looked at him twice in the past before.

"But I've never got the sense - or I haven't got the sense, certainly in recent weeks - of anyone I've spoken to that knows him or has been in on the situation of having that sense that he's particularly interested in the Spurs job right now."

Will Nagelsmann want to join Spurs?

To be fair, if Nagelsmann doesn't want the Chelsea job, there's no immediately obvious reason he'd prefer to go to Tottenham. After all, a collection of fine managers have gone there – such as Mauricio Pochettino, Andre Villas-Boas, Jose Mourinho, and Antonio Conte – only to leave without lifting a trophy.

Still, it does look as though Spurs will finish comfortably above the Blues in the league and may even have Champions League football to offer.

What's more, the club are also currently without a sporting director after Fabio Paratici resigned having just lost his appeal in Italy to try and overturn his 30-month ban from the game.

With that being the case, perhaps Nagelsmann will wait until the summer to see where Tottenham finish and who is going to be in charge of some of the big decisions upstairs, before making a final call on his decision.

For the time being, though, it doesn't sound as though he's desperate to let Daniel Levy and co know he wants to get on board with their next project in north London.