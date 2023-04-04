BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur fans would love Jurgen Klopp as manager but it's not likely to happen.

What's the latest on Spurs' manager search?

It seems likely that for the remainder of the Premier League season, a number of big names will be linked with the north London club.

Indeed, with Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason taking over in the interim after Antonio Conte was sacked last month, Spurs are on the lookout for a new head coach.

The likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique, Thomas Frank, Ruben Amorim, and many others have all been discussed in the media. But it remains to be seen as to who could be up for the job.

While talking about possibilities on the BBC radio show 606, one caller phoned in and suggested that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could soon be on the hunt for a new job himself.

In reaction to this, Sutton said (01:05:00): I think I think Spurs fans would love that. But I mean, I can't see Klopp walking away from Liverpool to go to Spurs."

Could Klopp be sacked this season?

It's certainly fair to suggest that Klopp has not had the best of seasons. After all, his side currently sit eighth in the league, 30 points behind Arsenal in first.

What's more, he oversaw his team get thumped at the Etihad on Saturday by rivals Manchester City in a game that exemplified the current gap in quality between the two sides.

With that in mind, it's not out of the question that either club or manager could feel as though it could soon be time to part ways with one another.

However, in February, the German did say that he had no intention of leaving the Reds with his contract set to run until 2026. Indeed, he told the press: “I have too much responsibility and I want it and I want to sort it again.

“I am 100% committed. If we win I feel like I was part of it but if we lose I feel 100% responsible. I was always like this in my life, so you can imagine how big the responsibility at the moment is and how I feel now and we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare the very positive future again.”

What's more, even if he was to leave Liverpool in the summer, it seems quite unlikely that the 55-year-old would quickly move on to a Premier League rival – especially when so many proven managers have failed at Spurs in recent times.