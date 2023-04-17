Talksport pundit Jamie O'Hara has slammed Daniel Levy for handing Cristian Stellini the Tottenham Hotspur interim manager role for the rest of the season.

What's the latest on Cristian Stellini and Spurs?

Three months before his contract came to an end, former boss Antonio Conte agreed with Spurs it was best he left by mutual consent.

In his absence, his 48-year-old assistant manager Stellini was asked to take charge of the club until the summer, with Ryan Mason stepping up as assistant head coach.

Since then, the club haven't exactly picked up much of a new manager bounce. Indeed, the new boss has one once, drawn once, and lost once in the three Premier League games since taking over.

That loss came at home against Bournemouth on the weekend, as Tottenham shipped a late goal to lose 3-2 – which could have catastrophic consequences in their pursuit of a top-four finish.

While speaking about Stellini on Talksport, O'Hara claimed he is no different than Conte, and doesn't have a clue.

However, he laid the blame on Daniel Levy for handing the reins to the Italian, saying (0:19): “Stellini, I don't know what this guy's doing. I don't know what he keeps seeing and what he's coming out and saying, he hasn't got a clue.

"All he is is Antonio Conte’s right-hand man. He's doing exactly what Antonio Conte did, the same players, the same tactics, the same old rubbish.

“I don't know what we were thinking, thinking this was going to be a good idea until the end of the season.

"And it just sums it up. Daniel Levy, again, lets the fans down. There's an opportunity to get top four, and we've thrown it away. Absolutely thrown it away.

"Because, you know, we're just Mickey Mouse when it comes to making the right decisions.”

Why haven't Spurs hired a new manager?

After that loss on Saturday, Spurs now sit fifth in the league, three points behind Newcastle United with just seven games to go.

Worryingly, seventh-placed Brighton have two games in hand on Tottenham and are just four points behind the north London outfit.

At the time, there was some surprise in the media that Stellini had remained why Conte had left. Indeed, journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke said: “Well, it's very unusual, isn't it? Off the top of my head. I can't think of any other examples of a manager leaving and his two assistants stay in place."

Levy, however, evidently didn't feel as though there was a better immediate option from outside the club to either come in as interim or full-time manager.

The chairman clearly wants to take his time before appointing Conte's replacement but if Spurs drop out of the top four, his plan could backfire.