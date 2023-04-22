Journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have made "zero contact" with Mauricio Pochettino about becoming their new manager.

What is the latest on Mauricio Pochettino and Spurs?

The Premier League side are currently on the hunt for a new boss having fired Antonio Conte, with Cristian Stellini being placed in charge until the end of the season.

London rivals Chelsea are in a similar position and they seem to be seriously considering a move for former Spurs boss Pochettino.

With that being the case, we might expect to soon learn that Tottenham have also reached out to the 51-year-old in an attempt to get him back on board before the Blues can make him one of their own.

However, when talking about this on his YouTube channel, Gold revealed the surprising news that Pochettino has not had any contact with the north London outfit.

He explained: "Spurs have shown zero interest in reappointing Mauricio Pochettino.

"They haven't. I've been asking around, asking people around Poch and everything, and from what I understand – and also, this is kind of coming from people within the club as well – there has been no contact made by anyone from Spurs with Mauricio Pochettino at this point.

"I double-double-checked before starting this video, but there's been no kind of feelers put out to him from Spurs of whether he'd be interested in coming back, which is huge, really, when you see the calls for him to come back from the fans, the chants at the stadiums."

Will Pochettino want to join Spurs?

It certainly is surprising that Spurs and Daniel Levy haven't made any contact with Pochettino yet. After all, Gold has explained in the past that the club's own fans have been chanting the Argentinian's name at games.

Most recently, during a fortunate win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home crowd were signing: "Mauricio Pochettino, he's magic, you know."

Seeing as the 51-year-old oversaw 293 games with Spurs, averaging 1.84 points per game and taking them to a Champions League final along the way, it's not hard to see why plenty would love to see him back in north London.

And in some sections of the media, Pochettino has been touted as a leading candidate to make a return – which is why it's so surprising Levy hasn't even reached out to the manager.

With that being the case, it seems as though Chelsea are now in which a great chance of hiring him when many could have predicted a return to Spurs as being far more likely.