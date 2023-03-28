Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke has mooted Ruben Amorim as the next possible man to take charge of Tottenham Hotspur after Antonio Conte was fired.

What's the latest on Ruben Amorim and Spurs?

To absolutely no one's surprise, Spurs decided to part ways with their Italian head coach following the fall-out of his remarkable recent press conference.

Indeed, after the draw at Southampton, Conte seemed to take aim at his own players as well as the way the club has been run under Daniel Levy.

Indeed, he said: "I see selfish players, I see players that don't want to help each other and don't put their heart."

Before adding: "They don't want to play under pressure, they don't want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here? I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

Consequently, Tottenham are now on the hunt for a new manager – while Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason will remain in charge for now – and a number of big names will likely be linked in the near future.

While speaking about the possible options on TalkSport, Pitt-Brooke outlined a series of possible options before tipping Amorim as his personal favourite.

He explained (4:29): “It's going to be really interesting to see what sort of manager they're able to land. Will it be Luis Enrique, is someone who [Fabio] Paratici is a big fan. [Mauricio] Pochettino is obviously the fans' favourite choice.

"My personal preference would be for someone a bit fresher. Like Ruben Amorim. I think would be great. Roberto De Zerbi would be great. But frankly, we're all in the dark. Everyone is in the dark about what next season's gonna look like at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.””

Why would Spurs want Amorim as manager?

Seeing as he recently master-minded a Europa League quarter-final win over Spurs' bitter north London rivals Arsenal, it's not hard to see why some may already be excited to see the 38-year-old manager linked.

What's more, despite being pretty young, Amorim already has plenty of experience winning major trophies having the Portuguese league with Sporting Lisbon as well as multiple other domestic cups, including the league cup when still at Braga.

And so, he already ticks the box on that front and will certainly be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for the talented coach in the near future.