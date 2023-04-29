Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Vincent Kompany has held "positive" talks with Tottenham Hotspur but he's still just one of a few candidates.

What is the latest on Vincent Kompany and Spurs?

At the moment, it's been left to Ryan Mason to hold the fort in north London until the rest of the campaign, with Italian coaches Antonio Conte and Cristian Stellini failing to impress at Spurs this season in quite spectacular fashion.

A 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester United in the week – having fallen two goals behind – suggests there is life in the team yet. Even so, many supporters will be desperate for the Premier League season to end already.

Off the field, Daniel Levy looks to be doing his due diligence as the club seek out a permanent manager and it sounds as though a few important conversations having been taking place behind the scenes.

Indeed, while talking on the latest episode of the Here We Go podcast, Romano explained that Burnley boss Kompany had been one man spoken to recently and things had gone pretty well.

The journalist said: "Vincent Kompany had a conversation with Tottenham, it was a positive conversation. But of course, he's not the only candidate.

"There is a list of candidates, and so let's see how Tottenham will proceed on the manager, but also on the director situation."

Does the Fabio Paratici situation impact Spurs' manager search?

Of course, as alluded to by Romano, the club also need to make a new appointment at executive level with managing director Fabio Paratici recently resigning.

Whoever comes in, will no doubt have a big role in hiring a new manager but it sounds as though they'd have no reason not to be positive about Kompany.

After all, beyond his promising talks with Tottenham already, the 37-year-old has been doing the business with Burnley in a rather impressive manner.

Indeed, Kompany has helped get the Clarets promoted back up into the Premier League from the Championship in record time during his debut campaign as a manager in England.

His relative lack of experience could be one issue to be considered but it sounds as though there is a lot of support for the idea.

For instance, journalist Alasdair Gold mooted the idea recently, saying: "I like the idea of Vincent Kompany, although very much I think he's probably one of the biggest gambles out there in that regard."

Still, with a new managing director yet to be appointed either, it sounds as though Spurs have not made any major managerial decisions just yet. No doubt there are a handful of other candidates who will be considered over the coming weeks and months just like Kompany.