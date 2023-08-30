Highlights Despite a strong start to the Premier League season, Tottenham's hopes for Carabao Cup success were dashed with a second-round exit.

The release of Tottenham's new kit for the 2023/2024 season has been met with criticism, with fans expressing their disappointment in a Nike video featuring Richarlison.

Richarlison's performance at Spurs has been lackluster, with only three goals in 35 appearances, leading to criticism of the video that highlights his rarely-used celebration.

Nike have dropped a bizarre video featuring Richarlison to celebrate the release of the new Tottenham Hotspur third kit for the 2023/24 season.

Are Tottenham out of the Carabao Cup?

It had been an oddly bright start to the campaign for Spurs in the Premier League. After all, despite losing icon Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, the club have looked strong on the pitch.

Indeed, new manager Ange Postecoglou had managed to steer the club to two wins and one draw from their opening three league fixtures.

However, some of the good mood around Spurs evaporated on Tuesday night when they were dumped out at the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Coming up against London rivals Fulham, Tottenham fell behind thanks to an own-goal from Micky van de Ven but Richarlison did equalise as the game eventually went to penalties.

In the resulting shootout, only Davinson Sanchez failed to net his spot-kick, as the Cottagers netted five from five to end Postecoglou's first hope of bringing silverware finally back to their side of North London.

Incidentally, during that defeat, eagle-eyed viewers would have noticed that Tottenham were actually wearing a new kit for the first time this season.

Well, even though it's not quite in the shops just yet, the kit was launched this week but the actual Nike video hasn't gone down too well with fans.

It centres around the idea of some young supporters birdwatching in London before they spot Richarlison – the rare "Brazilian Pigeon" – standing on top of the stadium, doing his trademark celebration and wearing the new Tottenham Hotspur 2023/2024 third kit.

You can watch it via Instagram below:

As per the official Spurs website, the kit's colour is "Taupe Haze, complemented by black trim". This is also the first time in the club’s history that they have worn this colour on the pitch, and it goes on sale next month.

However, after the video release, many supporters might not be flocking to the shops to get the shirts. Indeed, comments under the video were less than complimentary...

One fan said: "It can't get more Spursy than this."

Another added: "Might be the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I’m a Tottenham fan

A third said: "As a Spurs fan that is so cringe."

"That’s embarrassing," someone else wrote.

While another pointed out the irony of it all, writing: "Making a video based around a "trademark celebration" from a player who has scored a single goal for their club."

Even the compliments were backhanded: "So bad it might be good"

How many games did Richarlison play for Everton?

When the Brazilian joined Spurs on a five-year deal last summer, they paid Everton a whopping £60m transfer fee. Evidently, the club felt they were justified in paying so much as Richarlison had been pretty impressive for the Toffees.

Indeed, in 152 appearances for Everton, he scored 53 goals and also bagged 14 assists. However, he has not been able to carry that form over to Spurs.

Indeed, in his debut campaign for the North London outfit, he scored just three goals in 35 appearances. At least he got off the mark for the new season against Fulham in the cup. But with his poor form, it's no wonder the video has come in for a bit of stick as it's centred around Richarlison's rarely-used goalscoring celebration.