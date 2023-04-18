Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro has taken to social media to send out a defiant message after facing heavy criticism in the media of late.

What's the latest on Pedro Porro and Spurs?

The wingback certainly had a day to forget alongside the rest of his Spurs teammates as they suffered an embarrassing home defeat against Bournemouth on the weekend.

Despite netting what looked to be a late equaliser, Tottenham somehow managed to throw that away and concede in the 95th minute as Dango Ouattara made in 3-2 with nearly the last kick of the game.

Porro lost possession a mammoth 24 times on the day and consequently didn't hold up well under scrutiny after the game.

Indeed, journalist Alasdair Gold gave him a 4/10 in the football.london player ratings, and wrote: "Knocked off the ball too easily on a couple of occasions, including the moment that gifted the ball to Bournemouth for Vina to score. Offered little going forward despite hitting a string of crosses.

In light of the disastrous display, Porro had actually deactivated his social media accounts. However, he has since taken to Twitter to post a defiant message.

He wrote: "You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only option you have left.

Thanks for the love messages"

What's been said about Pedro Porro?

Despite having only been at Spurs since a January move from Sporting Lisbon, he has already been slammed on a few occasions.

For instance, after struggling in a loss against Leicester City, Tim Sherwood told Sky Sports (via Daily Mail): "I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because it’s his debut but Pedro Porro is so bad it’s unbelievable. I don’t want to keep picking on the kid but he needs to be relieved of his duties."

He added: "What I’m looking at is a player who doesn’t want to defend." While also calling his

defensive positioning "absolutely disgusting."

Porro is one of the club's better-paid players on £85k-p/w but it's safe to say he's struggled to prove he is worth those sorts of wages in the early stages of his career in North London so far.

Of course, he is still only 23 years of age and so has plenty of time to improve. And fans may well enjoy his willingness to come out publicly with a defiant message. But it won't count for anything unless he is able to do his talking on the pitch too.