Journalist Rob Guest has slammed Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier after his dismal showing in the club's recent defeat.

What's the latest on Eric Dier and Spurs?

On Sunday afternoon, Spurs travelled away to Liverpool and treated neutrals to an absolute classic in the Premier League.

Just 15 minutes into the affair, it looks as though the Reds were going to run away with the game as they led 3-0 thanks to goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah. However, Harry Kane got his name on the scoresheet to keep Tottenham just about alive.

Incredibly, Ryan Mason's men then fought back through Son Heung-min before Richarlison looked to have earned a point with a last-gasp header.

Despite having netted an equaliser in the 93rd minute, though, Tottenham still managed to throw away the point as Diogo Jota scored to make it 4-3 to Liverpool with seconds to play.

It was a chaotic end to a chaotic game and Spurs' calamitous defending throughout did not help. At the heart of that, centre-back Dier didn't come out of the game with much credit.

Indeed, he was slammed by Guest in football.london's player ratings as he handed the Englishman a 3/10.

He also wrote: "[Cody] Gakpo ran off him far too easily for the second goal and was then lucky to get away with some really sloppy passing. Tottenham need so much better from him."

How bad was Dier vs Liverpool?

Things didn't get any kinder for the £85k-per-week defender in the media after that either. For instance, journalist Jonathan Veal simply wrote on Twitter: "Dier's time is up, surely?"

While Sky Sports' Gary Neville said: "Dier and [Cristian] Romero need the season to end." And YouTuber Mark Goldbridge added: "How Dier gets picked for England over [Fikayo] Tomori is criminal."

His stats on Sofascore don't paint a pretty picture, either. For example, the defender lost the ball 16 times (only Pedro Porro was sloppier on the ball for Spurs).

His pass completion was also down at a low 70%, while he found a teammate with just one of seven attempted long balls – showing just how shaky he was on the day.

Spurs need leaders right now and the experienced 29-year-old is supposed to be one in North London but he failed to show his best attributes at Anfield and it cost the club dearly.