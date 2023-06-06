Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that loaned-out midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could suit the style of football Ange Postecoglou wants to play at Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Tanguy Ndombele ever play for Spurs again?

It is now official that the Celtic manager will be taking charge in North London with the club revealing a four-year deal has already been agreed upon.

After Spurs' disappointing past season – where they finished eighth in the Premier League – Postecoglou will need to assess his squad carefully before deciding who he wants to put his faith in and who he wants to sell.

Of course, though, not all of Tottenham's players were part of the squad last term, with many being sent out on loan. Ndombele was one such individual as he spent the campaign out in Italy with Napoli – just so happening to be part of a team that won the Serie A title, playing 30 games.

Clearly then, the 26-year-old can still deliver the goods in the right environment and perhaps the changes at Spurs could suddenly suit him.

While talking about all this on his YouTube channel, Gold certainly seemed to think that Postecoglou could potentially get the best out of Ndombele.

He explained: "I am quite excited to see what he does for Spurs. I'm intrigued to see what some of the loan players he makes of coming back as well.

"Of course, there's a part of me that does love the Tanguy Ndombele renascence. He certainly, in terms of the way he plays and the bravery of what he wants to do, strikes me as a Postecoglou player.

"But I do think he's going to have to work incredibly hard, which is what's also asked of you in that three in the middle."

Will Ndombele join Napoli permanently?

Despite his success overseas, the French midfielder's future looks pretty uncertain. After all, this is the second time in a row he's been loaned out – having joined Lyon the season prior.

However, it doesn't look as though he'll be moving to Napoli at this moment in time, with Italian media outlet Il Mattino reporting (via Daily Mail) that "Tottenham's forgotten man" is heading back to London this summer because the Serie A Champions can't afford to pay the £26m option to make the deal a permanent transfer.

With this being the case, it looks likely that Ndombele will definitely head back to Spurs in the summer at the very least. From there, who knows? Maybe he'll stick around for preseason and just maybe he'll catch Postecoglou's eye and do enough to earn one last chance to succeed at Tottenham.