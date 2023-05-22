Journalist Alasdair Gold has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur are not considering a move to hire Brentford's Lee Dykes as their new sporting director.

Who will Tottenham appoint as their next sporting director?

With Fabio Paratici leaving the club around the same time as Antonio Conte, Daniel Levy has a big job on his hands this summer as he makes not one but two vital appointments at Spurs.

And it had seemed as though the north London were potentially going to raid their Premier League rivals to bring in Dykes from the Bees.

Indeed, earlier on in May, journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the "highly rated" executive was on Tottenham's list as a target.

However, while speaking about the latest on it all on YouTube channel, Gold suggested that Dykes was actually no longer being considered.

The journalist explained (0:56): "There was also, I know, a lot of talk about Lee Dykes at Brentford.

"From what I understand, he's not a candidate being considered.”

Who has Dykes signed for Brentford?

Dykes has done a great job working with Brentford, helping them establish themselves as tricky Premier League opposition – as Spurs found out this weekend in the 3-0 loss.

Indeed, as the club's head of scouting since 2019 – before becoming technical director last summer – he was presumably an important figure in landing Ivan Toney from Peterborough for just an initial £5m.

He was also around when the club paid the same price to sign David Raya from Blackburn Rovers, which will be of note to Spurs fans as they have been strongly linked with a move for the goalkeeper this summer.

With that being the case, it may well come as a bit of a blow to learn that Dykes isn't on the club's radar and Spurs won't be hiring the 39-year-old.

And so it remains unclear who the primary target is for this role, just as it's still not known who the Premier League club want to appoint as manager either.

On that front, a fresh update from The Times claims that Julian Nagelsmann is back on the radar again but this goes against conflicting reports which suggest the opposite.

All in all, it would take a brave individual to place any bets on a name for either vacant position but you can at least be pretty sure that it won't be Dykes to come in as sporting director.