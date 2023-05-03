Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur may bring in a "new" director of football to help replace Fabio Paratici as opposed to just promoting from within.

What is the latest on Fabio Paratici and Spurs?

Not long after Antonio Conte left north London, the club's managing director also left Spurs as he had to resign after losing his appeal when trying to overturn a 30-month ban from football for his role in alleged false accounting at Juventus.

As a result, Spurs are now in need of appointing replacements for these two Italians who have vacated hugely important positions within the club. While Julian Nagelsmann is a prime candidate to come in as manager, with no sporting director, it remains unclear if any coaches will commit to the project.

And so there is a real need for Tottenham to act fast and get the right person in to guide the club behind the scenes. Scott Munn recently left Manchester City to take on a chief football officer role at Spurs and while he could take on some of Paratici's responsibilities, it sounds although an external solution may also be required to help replace the 50-year-old Italian.

Indeed, while talking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano explained (34:13): "This is why right now at Tottenham, it's important to understand who's going to take the responsibility of the new coach, and also who's going to be the director, because now there is Scott Munn who joined the club from the City Group.

"But I would keep doors open for Tottenham to bring in also a new director of football at the club. This is a possibility. Let's keep things open. So this is crucial to understand who's going to be the coach."

Who will replace Paratici at Spurs?

There has been talk from Alasdair Gold that Gretar Steinsson and Andy Scoulding could be promoted from within to help fill the void left by Paratici.

However, it might look more ambitious and be a bit more enticing for any prospective future managers if Spurs opted to hire someone from outside the club to work as the new sporting director.

Along that line of thinking, 90min have actually reported that Sevilla executive Monchi is a potential target for the position in north London.

That might get fans a little more excited and it will certainly be interesting to see how Daniel Levy approaches the task but he won't want to delay too long as this role may need to be sorted before Spurs can then go and hire a permanent manager.