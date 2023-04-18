Talksport pundit Jamie O'Hara has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sell "deadwood" defender Davinson Sanchez after his disastrous recent display.

What's the latest on Davinson Sanchez and Spurs?

The Colombian had a cameo to forget on the weekend as he came off the bench only to be subbed off in Spurs' loss to Bournemouth.

Indeed, the £65k-per-week centre-back came on for the injured Clement Lenglet with Tottenham 1-0 up but the squares were level just three minutes later.

He then didn't cover himself in glory as he inadvertently set up Dominic Solanke to put the Cherries ahead. Manager Christian Stellini then took him off, meaning Sanchez' cameo lasted just 23 minutes.

In what was a pretty sorry sight, the home crowd booed the struggling player during his time on the pitch but the criticism doesn't seem to have eased up.

Indeed, while speaking about Sanchez on Talksport, O'Hara insisted that Spurs just had to get him sold in the summer.

He said (2:58): “He's had too many chances. He just isn't good enough. Now, do we have anyone else? I don't know.

"Like, is there anyone else in the youth team, or younger, to give an opportunity to? Maybe...

"But next season, he can't be at Tottenham. We have to get rid of all the deadwood. Get rid of the lot of them. The bad players, get them out the door.”

Will Sanchez leave Spurs this summer?

It's not hard to see why some fans have lost patience with Sanchez after his disaster class on the weekend.

Journalist Alasdair Gold summed up events well. Indeed, after handing the defender a 2/10 in his player ratings for football.london, he wrote: "A day to forget for the Colombian. Replaced Lenglet and had a shaky touch before passing to Porro in the build-up to Bournemouth's equaliser.

"He was then turned too easily for the second, only managing to poke the ball to Solanke to score. The crowd booed his touches after that and then Stellini replaced him with Danjuma."

When the 26-year-old arrived from Ajax in 2017, the transfer was actually reported to be a club-record fee in the region of £42m.

Seeing as he is now being referred to as "deadwood" and being booed by his own fans. It's probably safe to say he hasn't been worth the money.

In fact, journalist Kevin Palmer actually called Sanchez "one of their most expensive mistakes", which tells you all you need to know.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can sell him this summer, with his contract up in 2024.