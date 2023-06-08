Tottenham Hotspur fans online have been left furious with Harry Kane after he supposedly recommended a transfer swoop for Harry Maguire.

Who will Spurs sign this summer?

Spurs have recently appointed former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou as the club's new manager and so plenty of focus is already on who he will want to sign this summer.

Of course, though, there is also a keen interest in who from the current crop will be leaving North London over the coming weeks and months.

Most notably of that bunch is Kane who has long been linked with an exit and is reportedly viewed by Real Madrid as a priority transfer target.

However, it sounds as though Daniel Levy could made a move in the summer window to help convince the 29-year-old striker to hang around a while longer.

Indeed, as per Matt Law of The Telegraph, Tottenham may look to sign Manchester United defender Maguire and this would please Kane who supposedly has a close relationship with the player and has, at one point, recommended Spurs sign the Englishman.

The journalist wrote: "Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in Manchester United outcast Harry Maguire in a move that would delight Harry Kane.

"The Spurs interest in Maguire is in no way linked to United’s desire to sign Kane and there is no suggestion of the potential for each player to move in opposite directions as part of the same deal.

"In fact, Tottenham’s interest in Maguire could be seen as a potential move to keep Kane, given the striker has previously recommended his England team-mate to the club and the pair share a close relationship from their time together with the national team."

After the initial report emerged, it was soon circulated on social media, and it didn't take long before some concerned Spurs supporters had their say on the matter.

He are the best Twitter reactions...

Some even joked Kane should be sold for the suggestion.