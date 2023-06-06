Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has warned Harry Kane not to "turn down the opportunity" to play for Los Blancos amid growing transfer rumours.

What's the latest on Harry Kane to Real Madrid?

It was revealed this week that Karim Benzema is leaving Spain this summer and the latest reports suggest he'll be heading to the Saudi Pro League with Al Ittihad.

With that being the case, Real Madrid will no doubt be looking to sign a replacement striker over the coming months and they'll have their eyes on all the top options.

One such player appears to be Tottenham Hotspur ace Kane. Indeed, LaLiga TV presenter, Semra Hunter has told Sky Sports that he is the "number one priority" for the club.

No doubt aware of all these rumours, former Madrid defender Ramos has now weighed in on the matter – after all, having played 671 times for Los Blancos, he knows what it means to succeed at the Bernabeu Stadium

As quoted in The Mirror (via Goal), when asked about Kane's possible €100 million-plus (£86m) move, he said: “My advice to any player is don’t turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – it is a special club who know how to win. He [Kane] has an incredible physical presence, you can’t score as many goals as he does in the Premier League and not be able to play the physical side of the game.

"But also he can play the technical side of the game as well and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. Yes, he is a great goal scorer but also he is a great football player as well.”

Specifically on what it will be like to replace Benzema, he added: “He [Benzema] has contributed to so much success with Real Madrid you will never be able to replace him – he is one of those players who is unique in the history of Madrid.

"What you do need to do though is bring in a quality forward who can come in and score goals. Not everybody can play for Real Madrid as there is so much pressure and expectation – so it needs to be the right player.”

What did Carlo Ancelotti say about Harry Kane?

It certainly sounds as though those connected to Madrid would be happy to see Kane signed as the man tasked with the unenviable job of replacing Benzema.

Even current boss Carlo Ancelotti has weighed in on the matter, telling the press (via Fabrizio Romano): “Harry Kane is a top player but we have to respect Tottenham, he’s a Tottenham player.

“I can guarantee to you that Real Madrid will have a competitive team again next season”.

All in all, it seems as though this could develop into one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer.