Spider-Man actor and Tottenham Hotspur supporter Tom Holland has urged both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min to join Real Madrid this summer.

What's the latest Harry Kane and Tottenham transfer news?

The England captain is entering the final 12 months of his contract this summer, so there has been plenty of talk about his future.

For instance, the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid have all been linked with his name in the press of late.

However, it remains to be seen if he will push for an exit and whether chairman Daniel Levy would even be open to selling the club's prized assets.

Well, it appears that even Spurs' own supporters would happily see their key men leave this summer if it meant they finally had the opportunity to go and win something.

Indeed, while speaking recently to the press (via @thfc_co on Twitter), Hollywood star Holland urged Kane and Son to both move to La Liga in order to fulfil their potential.

What did Tom Holland say about Spurs?

"Tottenham have never won anything, and supporting them is incredibly difficult," he began.

He went on to explain what he'd tell Kane if he had the chance to speak to him, saying: “I'd say go to [Real] Madrid. Go and be the best football player in the world, that you deserve to be.”

On his favourite player Son, Holland added: "I'd say go with him, go together, go win the Champions League together, please.”

Evidently, the Spider-Man actor has had enough of his team's persistent failures over the last number of years, and seeing as they haven't won a major trophy since 2008, it's not hard to see why.

This, of course, means both Kane and Son haven't won anything for Tottenham. To make things worse, neither man has even won any domestic silverware during the course of their club careers.

Despite Holland's warning, however, it at least seems that the South Korean will be sticking around in north London for the foreseeable future.

When quizzed about his future, he recently told the press: "I have many things to do in the Premier League and the pride of playing football, to play in my favourite league is important.

"I want to play more for Tottenham in the Premier League. I'll prepare well when I'm back to Spurs."

"Money doesn't matter to me now."