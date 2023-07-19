England legend Wayne Rooney has claimed it looks as though Harry Kane is "being held as a prisoner" at Tottenham Hotspur amid persistent exit rumours.

What did Rooney say about Kane?

It wouldn't really be a transfer window without there being a whole load of speculation about the future of the Spurs striker. And it wouldn't really be a transfer window without a load of pundits, managers, and fans weighing in on the debate of where Kane should go next.

Well, Rooney is the latest man to offer his opinions on the matter, suggesting Kane would be "ideal" for his former side Manchester United to sign this summer.

Indeed, when speaking in a recent interview with The Athletic's David Ornstein, the current D.C. United manager made his feelings about his former England international teammate clear.

Rooney said: "Harry Kane would be the ideal player, for me, to go and join Manchester United.

"It looks like he's being held as a prisoner at Tottenham. It's very difficult for him to get out of there.

"But yea I think if Manchester United had Harry Kane there, then I think that gives their chances of going to win and compete... makes that a lot easier and better.

"But whether that happens remains to be seen."

As things stand, it seems more likely that Kane will end up in Germany with Bayern Munich instead of heading to Old Trafford. The Bundesliga giants have already had two bids rejected by Spurs this summer, the latest understood to be worth about £70m plus add-ons.

What did Rooney say about Maguire?

In the same interview with The Athletic, Rooney also weighed in on Harry Maguire with the centre-back having recently been stripped of the captain's armband.

On the matter, the club legend explained how this proves Maguire's not in manager Erik ten Hag's plans and so the defender should probably leave this summer.

He said: “To have the armband taken off you, how does he move forward with the club?

“That shows the manager really doesn’t believe in him. It leaves Harry in a position where he has to think on what he does moving forward.

"The manager has shown he is not part of the plans. I’m sure Harry will want to go and play — for himself, for his England career — to put himself in the best position to be as successful as he can. The best thing now is probably for him to move.”

At the moment, West Ham seem likely the most likely destination for Maguire. Indeed, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that "it is true" there is "interest" from the Hammers.

However, the Italian journalist did note that there are "also other clubs keen" on the England defender and so his future remains up for grabs for the time being.

Maybe the player will prefer to stay and fight for his spot in Ten Hag's team but it does feel as though the writing is on the wall for Maguire and with Rooney urging him to move on too, perhaps it's best to heed that advice.