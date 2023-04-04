Journalist Alasdair Gold has slammed new Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro after he failed to impress in the club's recent draw.

What's the latest on Pedro Porro and Spurs?

Life without former manager Antonio Conte began properly on Monday night as Spurs made the trip to Everton in their first game after the Italian's exit.

Funnily enough, however, it was business as usual for the north London club as they failed to impress by dropping points when a win looked on the cards.

Indeed, after 58 minutes Abdoulaye Doucoure picked up a foolish red card and before long Harry Kane had given Spurs a 1-0 lead.

With a man advantage, though, Tottenham failed to dominate and after Lucas Moura managed to get himself sent off, Michael Keane then managed to net a brilliant equaliser to see the game end 1-1.

While it wasn't a particularly good night for any THFC players, one man in particular seemed to have a torrid time.

Indeed, Gold made this clear with his 4/10 player rating with football.london as he wrote: "Other than one early low cross that was cut out he spent much of his night defending at the other end and struggling."

How bad was Pedro Porro against Everton?

When Porro arrived at Spurs, there was much excitement about the attacking quality he could bring to the right flank. After all, on WhoScored, his best traits are listed as crossing, key passes, dribbling, and taking set pieces.

However, against Southampton, the £85k-p/w star wasn't really able to display his best attributes for reasons Gold makes clear. Indeed, when you look at his stats, you can see how he struggled as he gave the ball away a mammoth 22 times (the most from either team). On top of that, he also completed just one of three attempted crosses, while on the opposite flank Ivan Perisic at least attempted eight (via SofaScore).

Defensively, Porro wasn't much better either. For instance, he was dribbled past once on the night and won just three of seven attempted ground duels, and only made one tackle in the full 90 minutes.

As Spurs aim to finish in the Champions League places, two dropped points here will come as a big blow. They are now left level on points with Newcastle United (third) and Manchester United (fifth), but those two teams have played two fewer games than the north London outfit.