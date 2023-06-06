Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that defender Davinson Sanchez will "struggle" with the style of football Ange Postecoglou wants to play at Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Davinson Sanchez ever play for Spurs again?

It was a pretty disappointing season for the centre-back as he made just eight starts for Spurs in the Premier League.

What's more, he didn't really impress in that limited game time. For instance, he was booed off the field after coming on off the bench only to be subbed just 23 minutes later in a home loss to Bournemouth.

The good news for Sanchez, however, is that a new era is about to begin with former Celtic boss Postecoglou now confirmed as Tottenham's next manager.

The only concern, though, is whether or not the £65k-p/w defender will be well suited to the Australian's tactics. While talking about all this on his YouTube channel, Gold certainly didn't seem to hold out much hope for Sanchez.

He explained: "Some of those players are going to struggle with the playing around from the back.

"You maybe imagine, unfortunately, Davinson Sanchez perhaps will struggle with that. The ability to very quickly and calmly play some of the passes that will be required."

What style of play will Postecoglou bring to Spurs?

Former Spurs goalkeeper – and current Celtic number one – Joe Hart has given some insight on what Tottenham fans and players might expect of their new manager.

Indeed, he told the press (via Keep Up) that Postecoglou will ask his player to stick to his tactic of playing out from the back no matter what.

Hart said: “We live and die by it. I love that opportunity. There’s been many coaches and managers I’m sure out there who say, ‘Look, this is how I want you to play and, if it doesn’t (work), it’s on me’. I have heard that many times.

“But I genuinely feel comfortable making risky passes, short passes, and if someone does miss a pass or a tackle and the ball goes in, I don’t think any of us would even flinch because that’s what we are being asked to do."

It seems, then, the Spurs defenders will need nerves of steel to stay calm under press and play out from the back.

Seeing as Sanchez has been accused of bringing "the panic in the stadium" by Jermaine Jenas on Match of the Day (via TeamTalk) before, he might not be an ideal fit for Postecoglou.

Only time will tell but it's not looking good for the Colombian.