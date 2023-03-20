Antonio Conte and Spurs?

In their latest Premier League fixture, Spurs were unable to make the most of a two-goal lead as they conceded late on to drops two points in a 3-3 draw away at Southampton.

Indeed, Tottenham had led 3-1 thanks to goals from Pedro Porro, Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic but goals in the final 15 minutes of the match from Theo Walcott and James Ward-Prowse were enough to rescue a point for the Saints.

Speaking to the press after the match, a furious Conte delivered a few heated words aimed at his players and the club, saying: “They don’t play for something important, yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.

“It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this, 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench."

While talking about these claims on the BBC radio show 606, Sutton didn't seem to have too much sympathy for the Spurs manager as he said this poor form "is on him".

He explained (14:36): Basically, Antonio Conte says that he sees selfish players, players that don't want to help each other and put their heart into it.

"Hang on a minute, though, he's been there a while now he's not been in five minutes. He's been able to build a team, has brought a lot of signings in. This is on him."

After explaining what Conte had said, Sutton then added (15:46):

"I think his interview tonight, the words which he says tonight, stinks of a guy who wants out, who doesn't want to be there.

"I think a lot of Spurs fans feel the same way but, you know, it's coming to an unhappy ending, isn't it?"

Why did Conte seem so upset about Spurs?

Sutton certainly does have a point about Conte needing to take plenty of responsibility for the result. After all, he has been backed in the transfer market to shape the squad as he likes with Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, and Pedro Porro all involved against the Saints after relatively recent moves to north London.

And if the Italian can't help his team control a two-goal lead against the team sitting bottom of the league, questions should be asked of the manager.

However, it's also true that many other top coaches such as Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino have spent time with Spurs but nobody has been able to win a trophy since 2008.

All in all, it looks like there is plenty wrong with the club from top to bottom. But after these quotes, it's hard to see Conte staying on as manager for much longer.

After such a vicious attack on the club that employs him, you can't help but half wonder if he's trying to get fired.