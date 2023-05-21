Journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed that the stadium music was turned on immediately after the final whistle to drown out boos following Tottenham Hotspur's recent loss.

What happened in Spurs vs Brentford?

In their final home Premier League game of the season, Spurs played host to Brentford but things did not go to plan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Indeed, despite taking the lead just eight minutes into the clash thanks to a wonderful freekick by Harry Kane, Ryan Mason's men failed to pick up all three points.

They actually lead at half-time but Bryan Mbeumo netted an excellent brace before setting up Yoane Wissa to seal the game with a third in the 88th minute of the game – and this was all without star man Ivan Toney, who has been suspended after breaking FA betting rules.

No doubt, everyone involved at Tottenham would have been disappointed with the draw and it seems the home fans made their feelings known at full-time as jeers rained down from the stands.

Noticing this, it seems the club's matchday staff tried to cover up the noise with a "shameless" act as they blasted the stadium music as quickly as possible.

Noting this on Twitter, Gold wrote: "The Spurs fans boo at the final whistle. I don't think I've ever heard that stadium music turned on as quickly."

He then later added: "Spurs have cranked the stadium music up to uncomfortably loud levels for this post-match lap of appreciation from the players to the remaining fans."

Who won Spurs' player of the season awards?

To make things worse, this was of course the club's final game of the season being played at home and so the idea was for fans to stick around and show their love after the game.

Indeed, the TV screens inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium informed fans to wait around as the end-of-season awards would be happening soon.

Journalist Charlie Eccleshare summed up the mood, Tweeting: "Not now, mate"

When it came to the awards, it's no surprise that Kane won all three Player of the Season awards from the fans, while Son Heung-min picked up the Goal of the Season accolade for his strike against Brighton.

While that might have been a nice moment for those players, they likely would have swapped the awards for three points against Brentford as Tottenham now sit just one point above the Bees and look at risk of ending the campaign without securing any form of European football.