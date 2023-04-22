Journalist Alasdair Gold has slammed the "madness" at Tottenham Hotspur as Gretar Steinsson and Andy Scoulding emerge as candidates to replace Fabio Paratici.

What is the latest on Fabio Paratici and Spurs?

Spurs are currently on the hunt for not only a new manager but also a managing director of football with two Italians leaving north London recently.

Indeed, the Premier League side parted ways with Antonio Conte and now Paratici has followed him out the door, having just resigned after losing his appeal when trying to overturn a 30-month ban from football for his role in alleged false accounting at Juventus.

With that in mind, it's not hard to see why Gold has dubbed it a bit of a mess when talking on YouTube channel. At the same time, he also revealed a couple of potential internal solutions to replace the 50-year-old Italian.

He explained: "Gretar Steinsson was at Everton, but it was Marcel Brands who was technically the sporting director, director of football-type.

"And Andy Scoulding was chief scout at Rangers before he came to Spurs. So it would be a big step for both of them.

“But then, I guess, Steve Hitchen did that in the past - he was chief scout, I think, originally, and then he stepped up to become technical performance director, which was essentially a sporting director. And he ended up working quite well with Poch.

"But I don't know which way this is going to go. It's mad. It's absolutely madness.”

Who will be the next Spurs sporting director?

Steinsson joined the club as performance manager back in the summer of 2022, after a spell with Everton where he worked his way up to becoming chief scout.

With that in mind, he should know English football well and may well be capable of helping the club land new transfers but it remains to be seen if he'll be the right man for the job.

Alternatively, as Gold mentions, Scoulding also has experience as a chief scout in British football, having worked with Rangers before also joining Tottenham last July.

In the meantime, a statement from Daniel Levy has revealed that Scott Munn will oversee all the departments as chief football officer.

The chairman explained: "This has been a stressful time for Fabio and his family. We wanted to ensure that we allowed for due process to be followed. Fabio is a man who lives and breathes football - we wish him well.

"As outlined in our year-end results, we started several months ago to restructure our football operations and last week announced the appointment of Scott Munn as Chief Football Officer to head up all the departments. We shall continue to strengthen our football functions over the coming months."