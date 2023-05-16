BBC pundit Chris Sutton has slammed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as he dived to win a questionable penalty on the weekend.

What's the latest on Kane and penalties?

It's been a brilliant goal scoring season for the Englishman who has 27 goals in 36 Premier League games – only bettered by you know who... Erling Haaland.

The feat is all the more impressive when you consider the diabolical Spurs team Kane has been part of over the past few months.

Indeed, the club were far from their best once again this weekend as they lost 2-1 away from home at Aston Villa thanks to goals from Jacob Ramsey and Douglas Luiz.

Despite that, the £200k-p/w Tottenham striker still managed to get his name on the scoresheet as he netted from 12 yards late on in the encounter.

However, footage of the incident suggests that Kane probably took a dive to win the penalty as he initiated contact with Vila goalkeeper Emi Martinez by dangling his feet and hurling himself to the ground.

When talking about it on the BBC 606 radio phone-in show, Sutton didn't hold back on his criticism of the Englishman.

The pundit said (1:05:27) “Harry Kane as well, for me, at Aston Villa already on the way down, horrendous from Harry Kane.

"He's a regular on here [at being accused of diving]. I'm calling you out Harry Kane. You might be England captain but you're better than that.”

Does Harry Kane dive too much?

It certainly was a dubious call and it's not the first time the striker has been caught in allegations of playacting on the field. Only last April was he slammed in the media for making the most out of an altercation with Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Indeed, Piers Morgan wrote: "Thoughts and prayers for Harry Kane tonight - hope this savage blow isn’t career-ending."

While Danny Murphy said on talkSPORT (via The Sun): "Not enough to send him on the floor, he's embarrassing himself.

"Why's he gone over like that stitching someone up? Doucoure would've been sent off anyway. A little flick to the face does not send you the ground like you've just been punched."

Let's not forget, Kane was also once made by Geoff Shreeves to rewatch his dive against Arsenal directly after a match.

There's no doubt, you need some use of the dark arts to succeed in the Premier League, but the Spurs man does perhaps need to be a little less shameless without some of his antics.