Sky Sports pundit Danny Rose has slammed the Tottenham Hotspur defence amid the club's shocking 5-1 defeat.

What's the latest on Newcastle and Spurs?

Spurs arrived at St James' Park knowing that this was a huge game in the context of their race for Champions League football as Newcastle United are one of their biggest rivals for a top-four finish.

However, when the game began it was as if the Tottenham players didn’t know what was on the line as they crumbled almost immediately.

Indeed, within two minutes, Jacob Murphy had fired the Magpies into a 1-0 lead. Joelinton then scored, while Murphy got another and Alexander Isak also grabbed a brace all before halftime.

In fact, as per OptaJoe, Newcastle took their 5-0 lead within 21 minutes, which is the second-earliest a side has done so in Premier League history, after Man City did it in 18 minutes against Watford in 2019.

While all this chaos was going on Rose watched on in disbelief, suggesting that he could do a better job defensively than any of the Tottenham defenders.

Indeed, he told Sky Sports: "You have to have the right personnel to have a back four! I was wrong there, but there have been so many mistakes.

"All I've been thinking of in that first half is, how am I unemployed? It's unheard of for a side to be 5-0 down after 21 minutes for a supposed massive club."

How many times did Rose play for Spurs?

Rose actually played for both teams, featuring 214 times for the north London outfit, while also spending a brief spell with Newcastle as he made just 13 appearances. However, he has been without a club since leaving Watford last season.

To be fair to the fullback, there is a good case to state that he could have done better than either Spurs left or right-back Pedro Porro or Ivan Perisic on the day.

Jamie Carragher summed this up with his mid-game Tweet, writing: "Newcastle are brilliant, they have been all season.

"Tottenham are a disgrace! How have they gone to a back four for the first time this season, with Porro a full-back that can’t defend & Perisic who is a winger.

"Get a proper manager in right now, not Conte’s mate."

All in all, a day for everyone on the pitch in a Spurs shirt as the club's Champions League hopes are left in tatters.