Sky Sports journalist Peter Smith​ has slammed Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro for his "pathetic" defending in the club's shocking loss.

What's the latest on Pedro Porro and Spurs?

Spurs suffered an absolutely humiliating defeat against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon as they lost 6-1 in the Premier League.

Coming up against a main rival in their hunt for Champions League football, Tottenham shipped five goals in 21 minutes away at St James' Park.

Indeed, a brace each from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak with Joelinton also scoring put Newcastle out of sight before halftime. Harry Kane did pull one back in the second 45, but Callum Wilson then added the cherry on top to make it 6-1 at full-time.

Understandably, all the players came in for heavy criticism in the media but one moment when Porro failed to halt a Joe Willock run really seemed to irk Smith.

Indeed, he told Sky Sports: "That piece of 'defending' from Porro just now against Willock really sums up the attitude Spurs have taken into this game.

"A pathetic, half-hearted waft of a leg as Willock glides into the final third..."

How bad was Porro for Spurs?

It's not been a good time for the £85k-p/w defender of late and after last week's loss to Bournemouth, he sent out a defiant message online saying: " "You never know how strong you are, until being strong is the only option you have left."

However, it's safe to say Porro didn't back up his talking with a performance on the pitch. That much is evident in the player ratings by journalist Alasdair Gold for football.london.

The right-back picked up a 2/10 for his efforts, with Gold writing: "Breezed past too easily by Joelinton in the opening moments and was nowhere near Wilson for Newcastle's sixth.

"Doesn't look like a natural full-back. Tried to get balls into the box at the other end and hit one shot into the side-netting."

When you look at his stats on SofaScore, it makes for ugly reading too. Indeed, the 5.8-rated Porro was terrible in possession, losing the ball 20 times (the most of any player on the pitch) and completed just 29/43 (67%) of his passes – only Ivan Perisic was worse in the Tottenham starting line-up.

What's more, he didn't defend well either as he was dribbled past twice, made two fouls, and win just 3/9 duels attempted.

All in all, another bad day at the office for the January signing who is fast becoming a bit of a flop.