Highlights Richarlison's performance in the Spurs vs Bournemouth game was disappointing, as he failed to contribute offensively and made poor decisions.

He was subbed off early and is still yet to score a goal for Spurs this season.

His ineffective performance was highlighted by his low passing accuracy, high number of ball losses, and fewer touches compared to the goalkeeper.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison completely lost his head after tripping over himself and then lashing out to pick up a silly yellow card in his club's most recent game.

What's the latest on Spurs vs Bournemouth?

Having made a bright start to life in the Premier League under Ange Postecoglou – with one draw and one win in their opening two games – Spurs travelled down to the south coast this weekend.

Playing in the lunchtime kick-off, Tottenham took on Bournemouth and managed to grab a first-half lead thanks to James Maddison, who netted his first goal for his new side. Dejan Kulusevski then added another in the second half to seal the three points.

No doubt, those goalscoring moments would have helped ease the pain left by Harry Kane after the Englishman joined Bayern Munich this summer, but fans would have been hoping for more of an attacking contribution from main striker Richarlison.

However, the forward completely failed to deliver on that front – as evidenced by one embarrassing moment in particular.

Footage shared on Twitter caught the incident and it really doesn't look very smart at all from the Spurs ace. Indeed, he trips over without even being challenged and then picks up a yellow card for senselessly lashing out at his opponent.

How bad was Richarlison vs Bournemouth?

To make things worse, Richarlison was subbed off just minutes later, meaning he is still yet to score a goal for Spurs so far this season in three starts. In fact, having now played 38 times for the club in all competitions, the 26-year-old only has three goals to his name.

Journalist Charlie Eccleshare summed things up well for the Tottenham man, as he wrote on Twitter: "Another frustrating game for Richarlison. He had a couple of chances but made a few bad decisions and was booked after losing the ball."

As per Sofascore, he finished the game with just 77% passing, losing the ball 12 times and having had fewer touches than goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario – showing just how ineffective he was.

Journalist Rob Guest also described the player's woes well in his player ratings for football.london as he gave the striker a 6/10 and wrote: "Led the line for Spurs once again and should have done better ten minutes before half-time after Maddison had slipped him in with a fine pass, before hitting the side netting with a header moments later.

"Impressed with his build-up play in the first half, including a flicked header to Kulusevski, but his performance after the break was frustrating as he picked up a needless yellow card and lost the ball when Spurs looked to hit Bournemouth on the break. Desperately needs a goal to come his way. 6

Perhaps it's poor finishing as seen in one moment in the first half – referenced by Guest above – that explains why he's struggled to get his name on the scoresheet with any regularity since moving to north London last summer.

Indeed, in the key moment, the striker was through on goal but chopped back onto his left foot, stumbled over the ball and was tackled just when it looked as though he may have finally sorted his feet out.

All in all, it was another bad day at the office for Richarlison; even if his side picked up an impressive victory.