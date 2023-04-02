Journalist Jacque Talbot has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur could be set for a big "boost" to their transfer funds if they allow a major investor to change the name of their stadium.

What's the latest on the naming rights for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

Since it opened in April 2019, Spurs' 62,850-seater arena, which cost £1bn to make, has carried the rather unimaginative Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, as per Football Insider, while chairman Daniel Levy and commercial director Todd Kline are looking to find an appropriate naming rights partner, they are content to wait until their reserve price is met because the club brand is doing just fine for exposure in the meantime.

The article notes that Google and Amazon are among the companies linked with a possible £250m deal that would be spread over 10 years.

While talking about the situation on The Insider Track, Talbot backed Spurs to complete a deal that would massively help with funds.

He explained (16:52): “I'm sure that's going to boost their funds though, isn't it, really?

"Like if they get a deal with one of them companies, that’s going to be huge investments. So why not at this stage?

"Football's got to that point now where it's like everything's for sale, really? Isn't it? It's nothing on Spurs, every club's doing it."

How much will Spurs make from stadium naming rights?

As per reports, Levy wants to bring in £25m a year with the stadium naming rights – which would be a record amount for a football team.

That tallies with the claims from Football Insider that reference a £250m contract spread across ten years for the likes or Amazon or Google.

And so it will certainly be interesting to see what the next steps are and if anything happens soon. After all, while Levy is reportedly happy to be patient and wait for the right deal, the club may need major funding soon to maintain their ambitions.

After all, there is no guarantee Tottenham will finish in the top four this season – they sit in fourth just two points above Newcastle but have played two more games – and so if they can't bring Champions League football to north London, then surely the exposure won't be as good and naturally, they'll generate less income anyway.

With that in mind, perhaps Levy will try and intensify the search for a major new sponsor in the near future.