Referee Andy Madley and his VAR team may have made a big mistake on the weekend as they failed to rule out a Tottenham Hotspur goal with Harry Kane stood offside.

What's the latest news on VAR and Spurs?

Even without former manager Antonio Conte at the helm, Spurs' season continues to unravel as they suffered another setback in their push for a top-four finish.

Indeed, the north London outfit suffered a shock defeat this weekend against relegation candidates Bournemouth, losing 3-2 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs did actually take the lead thanks to Son Heung-min but left-back Matias Vina then pulled the Cherries back level.

In the second half, Dominic Solanke finished well to give his side a lead but it looked as though a point had been rescued when Arnaut Danjuma equalised in the 88th minute.

Even from there, though, Tottenham bottled it and surrendered all three points when substitute Dango Ouattara netted a winner in the 95th minute of the game.

However, it seems as though all this late drama may not have been necessary had Danjuma's goal been ruled out for what looked to be an offside.

Indeed, when viewing footage of the effort on the official Sky Sports highlights package, Kane can clearly be seen standing offside, blocking goalkeeper Neto's line of vision.

As per the official FA Rules, an offside should be given when a player prevents an opponent from "playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision".

Seeing as Neto's line of vision is clearly obstructed by Kane – as shown in the image above – it's a wonder VAR checked the incident but still allowed the goal to stand.

Spurs fans can argue that the Bournemouth goalkeeper wouldn't have been able to stop it anyway, but that is subjective and Kane is objectively impacting the goalkeeper's ability to see when the ball is struck.

With that being the case, it's safe to say Spurs got away with one on Saturday but even with this slice of luck going in their favour, they still contrived to find a way to lose the game.

That wasn't the only controversy either. After the defeat, interim coach Cristian Stellini marched down the tunnel without shaking Gary O'Neil's hand.

The Bournemouth manager slammed the behaviour, telling BBC Sports (via Daily Echo), “When we were on the wrong end at our place, I shook the opposition manager’s hand.

“I was disappointed with them today. I thought to go straight down the tunnel and not shake hands was poor on their part.

“But it is what it is.”