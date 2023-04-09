Referee Stuart Attwell and his team of officials may have made a big mistake in the most recent Tottenham Hotspur win after ruling out a Kaoru Mitoma goal for offside.

What's the latest on VAR and Spurs?

In the Premier League on Saturday, the north London outfit had to ride their luck as they picked up all three points against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Indeed, Spurs took the lead through Son Heung-min before Lewis Dunk equalised. Harry Kane went on to net a late winner after a number of contentious moments.

Among that list, was Mitoma's ruled-out goal. Not long after Tottenham went ahead, the Brighton man appeared to have levelled the scores. However, linesman Darren Cann immediately raised his flag to signal a handball.

As seen in this image, however, it could easily be argued that the ball hits too high up on Mitoma's arm and shoulder area, and so the goal should have potentially stood.

Was it a handball by Kaoru Mitoma against Spurs?

Linesman Cann raised his flag right away and so it was then up to VAR to overturn the decision. However, after a lengthy review, referee Attwell opted to side with his assistant and so the goal didn't stand.

Seeing as the ball hits pretty much on Mitoma's shoulder, above the t-shirt line, it certainly seems harsh of Cann to raise his flag immediately.

In the end, that decision didn't go Brighton's way and that wasn't the only major incident to generate plenty of attention in the media.

In fact, later on with the scores now 1-1, Mitoma was involved again. This time, he appeared to be caught by Pierre-Emile Hoijberg inside the box but Michael Salisbury on VAR failed to spot any foul – as did referee Attwell in the moment.

Since then, the PGMOL has admitted a mistake was made by the match officials by not awarding a penalty but it remains to be seen if they will accept responsibility for any other contentious calls.

Danny Welbeck also had a goal ruled out for a dubious deflection of Alex Mac Allister that supposedly hit his hand, while Dunk also appeared to be dragged to the ground by Clement Lenglet inside the box, but once more Spurs saw the decision go their way.

In the end, thanks to quite a remarkable performance from the officials, Tottenham picked up three crucial points as they push to finish inside the top four.