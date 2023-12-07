Tottenham are planning a potential January bid for one club's "high energy" player as Ange Postecoglou's transfer plans continue to take shape.

Spurs short of squad depth

Spurs' lack of squad depth has been a key discussion in recent weeks, and ever since the start of November saw the north Londoners hit with a wave of injury and suspension problems.

Things are slowly starting to take a turn in that regard, with Cristian Romero back and eligible to play against West Ham this evening. Richarlison has also returned after surgery on his pubic bone and got a run out in their thrilling 3-3 draw away to league champions Man City on Sunday.

Romero's return in particular is a god-send, with Tottenham seriously lacking natural centre-back options right now. Alongside both Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips, back up option Eric Dier is now also injured and missed their clash at the Etihad Stadium.

"Great to have him back because he's the only recognised centre-half fit at the moment because Micky van de Ven, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips are all out so to have him back is obviously good," said Postecoglou on Romero ahead of West Ham (via football.london).

"He's also fantastic player, a leader in group. We lost Madders and him after the Chelsea game so a lot of that [leadership responsibility] fell on Sonny's shoulders so from that perspective good to have him back. I've not had to have a word with about discipline. It’s part of who he is as a player, he brings a physicality to it. When he oversteps mark the whole group pays a price so it's up to him to maintain discipline I know he can show. But more importantly he's such a strong presence on the field and in during the week so good to have him back."

The January transfer window could be seen as key for Spurs as they seek to bolster key areas and avoid a similar availability crisis later in the season. Tottenham want to sign a new centre-back as one major goal, while it has been reported that Spurs are chasing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior for more forward options.

Spurs planning Iling-Junior bid

There has now been an update from Italy on Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy and sporting director Johan Lange's interest in the 20-year-old. According to Calciomercato, Tottenham are making a plan to bid for Iling-Junior in January with Ligue 1 giants Marseille also in the mix.

The French side, though, will have find the player's asking price of around £17 million tough to meet - which could give a boost to their rival suitors from the Premier League.

Iling-Junior, despite not seeing much in the way of minutes this season, has been praised for his "high energy" with Italian journalists like Michele Neri saying the attacker is a real fan favourite at Juve.