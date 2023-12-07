One Tottenham starlet is "ready to emerge" as a key player as manager Ange Postecoglou makes it "clear" how important he is to the Spurs cause.

Tottenham vs West Ham

The second in a very difficult triple-header of Lilywhites fixtures commences this evening, as Postecoglou's side face off against London rivals West Ham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs sealed a dramatic 3-3 draw in their last game against champions Man City, courtesy of a late 90th-minute equaliser from Dejan Kulusevski, but there's barely any time for them to rest with the Hammers set to present a tough test.

Tottenham are also still minus a few key players who aren't expected back until 2024, like James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, but one huge boost is the return of defender Cristian Romero.

The Argentine looks set to partner either one of Ben Davies or Emerson Royal at the heart of Tottenham's back four, and it's highly likely we'll see a similar attacking line-up to the one which took on City at the Etihad.

"Cristian is available," said Postecoglou on the latest Spurs team news (via football.london).

"Nothing the other night in terms of disrupting this preparation. From the guys out, Pape is back training. Probably tomorrow will be a bit too soon for him but Sunday I'm pretty sure he'll be available. Richy got five mins other day and felt short physically but in terms of where he is he's available. All the rest I don't expect to see back for a while."

The likes of Brennan Johnson and Bryan Gil have impressed since being handed the nod in wake of Tottenham's injury issues, and the latter turned a few heads with his showing against City after overcoming his own fitness problems.

Gil made only his second start of the Premier League campaign at Eastlands, and after a few loan spells at Valencia and Sevilla since joining in 2021, the Spaniard will be eager to finally showcase his potential in a Spurs shirt.

Postecoglou has made "clear" Gil's importance

As per reports out of Spain, Tottenham head coach Postecoglou has made "clear" Gil's importance with the 22-year-old starlet now "ready to emerge" as a key player.

Postecoglou has also praised the attacker's determination and commitment, with the Australian believing he has all the necessary potential to become a success at Spurs. It will be very interesting to see if Gil establishes himself as a regular starter, especially amid Richarlison's steady recovery.

Bryan Gil's style of play (via WhoScored) Gets fouled often Likes to play short passes Likes to tackle Commits fouls often

The Brazilian was handed his first league minutes since pubic bone surgery against City on Sunday, but Postecoglou's admission that he still feels short physically could hand Gil an opportunity to move ahead of him in the pecking order with assured performances. And this continues with West Ham tonight.