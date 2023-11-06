Ange Postecoglou has enjoyed a terrific start to his life at Tottenham Hotspur and is proving that you can merge exciting football with the desired results at the club. Spurs can move back to the top of the Premier League table, and two points clear of Manchester City in doing so, with a win against London rivals Chelsea this evening.

The recruitment work that was carried out over the summer is already looking to be a masterclass from the club; as the likes of James Maddison, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have been standout performers in the top-flight so far this season.

Postecoglou and his staff may look to carry that over into the January transfer window to make further additions to bolster his side for the second half of the campaign.

Tottenham transfer news - Wilfred Ndidi

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in Leicester City central midfielder Wilfred Ndidi ahead of 2024. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are said to have made enquiries about the Nigeria international, whilst Brentford, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are also eyeing him up.

The report claims that Tottenham, alongside their Premier League rivals, are considering an approach to land the EFL titan at the turn of the year. TEAMtalk claim that the Foxes are trying to tie Ndidi down to an extended contract as his current deal will see him become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

This means that Spurs could wait to sign him for nothing at the end of the season or they could use that situation to strike a cut-price deal in January, if the Championship side want to avoid losing him on a free.

Ndidi is a "monster" out of possession

Tottenham may have an interest in Ndidi due to his impressive form at Championship level this season, but they could also be keen on the player who previously starred in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old battler has been able to showcase the attacking quality he can provide from a midfield position thanks to Leicester's relegation to the second tier. Over nine league starts, the talented gem has contributed with one goal and three assists to go along with 1.3 key passes per game.

However, his defensive ability was on full display last term in spite of his team's struggles. The 6 foot ace is a proven top-flight performer who excels at winning possession back for his side. He ranked in the top 6% or higher of his positional peers in the Premier League last season for tackles (3.27), interceptions (2.04), and clearances (2.57) per 90. This included him being in the top 1% for interceptions made per 90, which illustrates how impressive his out-of-possession work was for the Foxes.

Ndidi consistently provided an excellent screen in front of his defence in the top-flight as he also ranked within the top 3% of midfielders for tackles (3.34), interceptions (2.34), and clearances (three) per 90 during the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

This could be why Postecoglou is considering a swoop to sign the "machine" - as lauded by BBC contributor Raj Choban - to bolster his midfield options.