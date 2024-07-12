It has been four weeks since the transfer window officially opened, and while Tottenham Hotspur made quite a splash by spending £30m on signing Leeds United's Archie Gray last week, they've got plenty more to do.

Daniel Levy and Co must get their recruitment right this summer if they are going to progress under the exciting management of Ange Postecoglou, and based on recent reports, that looks like it is happening.

The latest player touted for a move to N17 is one of the most influential attackers in the Premier League, although his arrival could spell trouble for Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are very interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto this summer.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Jones claims that Newcastle United are chasing the talented winger. The good news is that the North Londoners are clear favourites at present, thanks to the allure of European football and London.

However, just because Spurs are in pole position to land the player doesn't mean he'll come cheap. According to the report, the Old Gold value their star winger at around £60m.

Signing Neto would represent a serious investment in the first team, but based on his performances last season, one well worth making - even if it puts Johnson's place in the team at risk.

How Neto compares to Johnson

Now, if Neto does make his way south to N17 this summer, one of his main competitors for a space in the starting lineup will be last summer's £47m man, Johnson.

So, how do the pair stack up with one another? Well, from a pure output perspective, it's an interesting one.

For example, the former Nottingham Forest ace scored five goals and provided ten assists last season, while the Wolves ace scored three goals and provided 11 assists. So it's the Spurs man who comes out on top, right? Not necessarily.

Neto vs Johnson Player Neto Johnson Appearances 24 38 Goals 3 5 Assists 11 10 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.39 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The Welshman racked up 15 goals and assists in 38 appearances, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.5 games. In contrast, the Portuguese "superstar", as dubbed by pundit and former professional Jamie Carragher, produced his 14 goals and assists in just 24 appearances, equating to a more impressive average of one goal involvement every 1.71 games.

Now, the reasons the former Lazio man has a far more impressive ratio of games-to-goal involvements also highlight one of his significant issues: his injury history.

Last season alone, he missed 19 games through injury, so the Lilywhites will have to seriously consider this over the coming weeks. However, with the number of rightwingers at Postecoglou's disposal, he could potentially rest the 24-year-old more often to keep him fresh and firing, which in turn could help Johnson play more often as well.

Ultimately, Neto is a more effective and direct winger than Johnson when he is on the pitch, and if the North Londoners want to create a more lethal frontline this summer, then signing him would be a great start.

Moreover, while his injury problem is certainly something that should be considered, rotating him in and out of the side depending on the magnitude of the match could see the other wingers in the team continue to pick up meaningful minutes.