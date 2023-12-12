Tottenham are said to have emerged as frontrunners to sign one high-earning player after former manager Tim Sherwood said the signing would "improve" them.

Spurs January transfer rumours

A lot of the noise surrounding Spurs' transfer activity for next month has suggested that manager Ange Postecoglou and new sporting director Johan Lange are keen on signing a left-winger and new centre-back.

They apparently want another option for outwide, leading to some claims that Tottenham are one of the favourites to sign Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus next month.

At the back, defender Micky van de Ven's long-term injury and a recent suspension for centre-back Cristian Romero has exposed Postecoglou's glaring lack of depth at the heart of his defence.

As a result, it's believed Spurs are very keen on signing a new central defender - especially to avoid the scenario of having to play both Emerson Royal and Ben Davies as makeshift options again.

However, Postecoglou may well be about to face more issues with his Spurs squad. Both the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup commence just after the new year, meaning a plethora of Lilywhites midfielders are set to be unavailable for selection.

Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and star club captain Son Heung-min will travel to represent their countries at the tournaments, while Rodrigo Bentancur is back out with an injury and isn't expected back in January.

The loss of Sarr, Bissouma and Bentancur will leave Tottenham desperately short in midfield, so it's now believed they're chasing another option for the middle of the park.

Tottenham now frontrunners for Phillips

According to Italian newspaper La Gazetta dello Sport, as shared by Sport Witness, one option for Spurs could be Man City outcast Kalvin Phillips.

The £165,000-per-week midfielder (Salary Sport) just cannot get a look in ahead of City's all-important Rodri, and it's looking more and more likely he'll leave Eastlands in January.

As per La Gazzetta, Tottenham are "in the front row" to sign Phillips alongside two other unnamed Premier League sides. The Blues, though, may make negotiations tough due to Spurs' status as a direct rival. Juventus are competitors for the Englishman's signature from abroad.

While the former Leeds star has found life difficult at City, there is no questioning his quality based off performances over the lasr few years.

Former Netherlands midfielder Nigel de Jong called Phillips a "beast" in midfield during Euro 2020, while ex-Spurs boss Sherwood has said the 28-year-old "improves" Tottenham.

Kalvin Phillips style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to play long balls Plays the ball the ground off the ball often Gets fouled often Likes to shoot from distance Likes to tackle Commits fouls often

Arsenal star Declan Rice is also a huge fan, once branding Phillips the ultimate professional.

“He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen, if I’m honest with you," said Rice to talkSPORT on England duty. "I’ve seen players who don’t play and throw their toys out of the pram completely and with Kal, every time he comes back here he pops on a shirt and puts in 110 per cent."