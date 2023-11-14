Tottenham have now entered pole position to sign a European club's star attacker as the north Londoners look to January in search of more options.

Spurs hit by injury crisis

It's been seven days of turmoil at Spurs, and this international break couldn't have come soon enough for popular new boss Ange Postecoglou. Losing both star playmaker James Maddison and defender Micky van de Ven is a huge blow to Spurs, with both summer signings looking set to be out until 2024.

Tottenham must make do without the electric pace of van de Ven and the creative spark of Maddison, with both men being sorely missed last Saturday as Postecoglou suffered his second consecutive Premier League defeat. Spurs' bitterly disappointing and dramatic 2-1 loss to Wolves at Molineux highlighted just how pivotal the duo are to Postecoglou, as replacements Eric Dier and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg just couldn't come anywhere near to replicating their influence.

Spurs struggled to assert themselves often enough in the final third, thanks partly to the absence of Maddison's ingenuity in midfield, with the Lilywhites looking nowhere near their imperious best going forward.

Tottenham enter pole position for Gudmundsson

While Postecoglou should have the England star back by January, this past week has exposed Tottenham's glaring lack of depth in key areas, and the winter transfer window represents an opportunity for new sporting director Johan Lange to sign much-needed alternatives to star men.

According to La Repubblica, as relayed by Genova Today and Sport Witness, Spurs are now "in the front row" to sign Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa as one option. The Serie A side are well aware of growing interest from London, Roma and Inter Milan - as they aim to tie Gudmundsson down with a new deal and fend off growing suitors.

This comes after reports that Postecoglou is keen to sign a left-winger, but most interestingly, the Iceland international can also slot into Maddison's position as a central attacking midfielder. Gudmundsson has often been deployed in a central role for Genoa this season too, playing as the supporting striker behind number nine Mateo Retegui.

The 26-year-old has five goals in 12 Serie A appearances so far under manager Alberto Gilardino, with his form attracting real praise from teammate Kevin Strootman.

Albert Gudmundsson strengths Crossing Passing Dribbling Long shots Taking set pieces Defensive contribution

“If he keeps improving, he won’t stay at Genoa for long,” Strootman told Il Secolo XIX newspaper (via Football Italia).

“He reminds me of Salah when he was at Roma, in that every now and then he disappears. Much like Salah then, he would have four or five chances per match and only score at most one.

“They used to say that if Salah was more clinical, he would be playing for Liverpool, and that is exactly what happened. All joking aside, Gudmundsson is a devastating player and also an exemplary professional.”

Gudmundsson could come as an excellent potential signing for Spurs, with his ability to play in a variety of positions being a particularly huge draw.