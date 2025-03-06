An "excellent" midfielder is now increasingly likely to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer, having put in some impressive performances in recent weeks, according to a report.

Bissouma set to be replaced as Spurs plan for the long-term

Yves Bissouma has received regular game time ever since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, but the midfielder has started to play a less crucial role this season, often being utilised as a substitute or left on the bench.

As such, there have been reports suggesting Ange Postecoglou is ready to cash-in on the former Brighton man this summer, which means the manager will need to bring in a replacement, and a number of targets have been identified.

Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, who is valued at around £66m, is one of the names on the list, alongside Real Betis' Johnny Cardoso, with reports from February revealing Spurs are leading the race for the American's signature due to a clause that allows them first option on the midfielder.