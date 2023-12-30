Tottenham are "ready to invest" an "important" sum to sign one ex-Juventus defender for manager Ange Postecoglou after Cristian Romero's injury.

Postecoglou wants new centre-back at Spurs

As admitted by Postecoglou himself, signing a new defender is a "priority" for Spurs in the looming January transfer window.

The north Londoners have suffered from a serious lack of depth at centre-half for the last two months, with Micky van de Ven out injured since early November with a hamstring problem.

Romero was suspended for a period, forcing Postecoglou to deploy a makeshift central defensive pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies at that time, with the Argentine now out again through injury.

Tottenham reintroduced the Royal and Davies partnership against Brighton on Thursday, subsequently losing 4-2 in one of their worst performances of the Premier League campaign.

The need for more centre-back options is pretty prevalent, as Spurs become heavily linked with the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice and Genoa's Radu Dragusin.

Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the Lilywhites want to seal a centre-back signing by next week, with both Dragusin and Todibo contending to join Postecoglou's side.

Spurs readying "important" Dragusin bid

Now, some news has come to light on their pursuit of the former.

Indeed, according to Italian news outlet Calciomercato, Tottenham are "ready to invest" an "important" sum to sign Dragusin.

The former Juventus defender, who is now starring for Genoa under Alberto Gilardino, is also attracting real interest from Jose Mourinho's Roma, Atalanta, AC Milan and Napoli but Spurs threaten to thwart both of the Serie A sides.

Genoa are asking for no less than £26 million for Dragusin, with Postecoglou's side preparing to make a significant offer even if it's "not so high" as the request.

According to the report, this comes after Romero's injury, which is set to keep him out for around five weeks, according to Tottenham's manager.

Dragusin has started 18 Serie A matches this season, with the Romania international standing out as one of Genoa's best-performing players by average match rating, according to WhoScored.

Journalist Paul Brown, speaking to GiveMeSport, also hailed the 21-year-old's "amazing" season and suggested Dragusin is the "most likely" signing Spurs make next month.

"Of all the names that Spurs are looking at, I think he might be the easiest to get. He is the most likely one they bring in," said Brown.

"They are looking for a centre-back under the age of 26 who is going to grow and has potential. Dragusin is young and has had an amazing season in Italy. He plays for a club in a bit of a financial mess as well. I think there are links there behind the scenes that Spurs could probably exploit."