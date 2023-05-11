Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that manager Oliver Glasner will leave at the end of the season, after claims Tottenham Hotspur want him.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

Chairman Daniel Levy and Spurs are intensifying the chase for Antonio Conte's replacement and are said to have completed the due-diligence stage of their managerial search.

Interviews and discussions have been held with a few candidates, including the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, coming after the out-of-work pair departed their most previous sides.

Meanwhile, currently employed managers are also attracting interest, with Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim among the coaches admired by Levy.

Glasner, who led Eintracht to Europa League glory at the expense of Scottish giants Rangers last season, has also been linked with a move to north London recently.

Indeed, the 48-year-old has apparently been subject to contact from Spurs, with reports suggesting at the time there was a temptation from Glasner to succeed Conte.

After claims that Tottenham have been eyeing him as a potential managerial contender, Eintracht now confirm he will part company.

Despite still having another year left on his deal, the tactician is set to depart 12 months early, as the Bundesliga side release a statement on social media.

They explained:

What could Glasner bring to Spurs?

Rumoured to be a target and in Spurs' thinking fairly recently, it appears Levy and co will now have a free run at appointing Glasner with no club standing in the way this summer.

He has his credentials, not least his experience clinching European silverware, with Glasner even possessing know-how as a sporting director - having held that role alongside being manager at LASK for four years from 2015 to 2019 (Transfermarkt).

Glasner deploys a 3-4-2-1 formation - potentially meaning Spurs wing-backs like Pedro Porro could benefit from not having to go through the adjustment period of adapting to a back four.

The former Wolfsburg boss has also been praised by rival coaches, like Marco Rose, who've praised his "intense" and "aggressive" style.

Rose explained: