Leeds United have been handed a transfer blow, with a midfield target seemingly not interested in a move to Elland Road.

Leeds’ summer transfer window so far

The 49ers Enterprises and manager Daniel Farke are preparing for another season in the Championship and have made three signings ahead of the new campaign.

Joe Rodon, who spent last season on loan with the Whites, has penned a permanent deal, whereas midfielder Joe Rothwell has joined on loan and former goalkeeper Alex Cairns has returned to seemingly play third choice behind Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow.

The focus has mainly been on outgoings, with two 2023/24 stars, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, signings for Tottenham and Rennes respectively. Elsewhere, fringe players Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, Robin Koch, Kristoffer Klaesson, Jamie Shackleton and Luke Ayling have all left on permanent transfers, whereas Sam Greenwood, Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins have departed on loan.

A new midfielder to replace Gray and Kamara appears to be required in Yorkshire, and one player who has been heavily linked is Oliver Skipp from Spurs.

It has been reported that Farke would love to sign the midfielder this summer and that Leeds were preparing a fresh bid for the player after including him in talks during Gray’s move to north London. Recent rumours claimed that Skipp could even move to Leeds on loan with an option to buy, but it doesn’t look as if that will be the case.

Oliver Skipp to Leeds latest

According to TEAMtalk, Skipp is now a target for several Premier League clubs and isn’t considering dropping down to the Championship with Leeds as he would prefer to play at the highest level possible if he does end up leaving Spurs ahead of the new campaign.

That rules Leeds out of the equation, in what will come as a blow to the 49ers and Farke, with the report adding that the Whites will be frustrated and that Spurs are instead pushing for a straight permanent sale instead of a loan.

Skipp, on £40,000-a-week, won promotion to the Premier League under Farke at Norwich City back in 2021 and was praised by the German after the Canaries secured a deal.

"We saw the potential, we looked into his character a lot and we knew he would be fully convinced to give everything, not thinking I don’t need to work to prove I am the best in my position. Oliver is a perfect lad. So humble. He is a brilliant loan signing.

“A fantastic lad. He reminds me a little of Max Aarons in his first season, who also delivered with unbelievable consistency, with no mistakes, never injured, never ill.”

Unfortunately, it appears as if Farke won’t be able to have Skipp at Leeds this time around, so it’ll be interesting to see where the 49ers go from here, with plenty of work in the window still to do after all the departures.