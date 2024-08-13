It's been a busy summer for Tottenham Hotspur so far this year, both on and off the pitch.

The North Londoners have already secured the services of Archie Gray, Yang Min-Hyeok, and, most importantly, Dominic Solanke.

However, they've also been working on selling players, with Emerson Royal completing his move to AC Milan on Monday for an undisclosed fee.

This exit means the club is short at right-back, although interestingly, recent reports have linked them to a star who's earned comparisons to Pedro Porro.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

Daniel Levy and Co may have only just completed the impressive £65m capture of Solanke over the weekend, but a recent report from journalist Bruno Andrade has revealed that the club are now interested in signing AS Monaco's Vanderson.

In fact, Andrade has actually revealed that the Lilywhites have already "opened talks with Monaco" and that the French side are "expecting an offer in the region of 40 million euros."

That fee converts to around £34m, and while that's a lot of money, the sale of Emerson means that a new option at right-back is probably needed this summer.

Moreover, Vanderson has impressed for Les Monégasques and the fact he's been compared to Porro should encourage fans that this is a deal worth pursuing.

Vanderson's comparison to Porro

So, Vanderson and Porro share one fundamental similarity: they are both very attacking full-backs.

For example, when talking about the Monaco ace, respected data analyst Ben Mattinson described him as "very good going forward", while U23 scout Antonio Mango claimed he is blessed with "obscene pace and acceleration."

Likewise, Mango described the Spaniard as an "aggressive" full-back with "a wonderful low centre of gravity" who is "extremely dangerous" in attack, which is hard to deny when you watch him play.

However, while the praise and analysis help us understand how they operate, you can also see their forward-thinking tendencies in their raw output.

For example, in 37 appearances for the Lilywhites last season, the former Sporting CP gem scored four goals and provided seven assists, equating to a seriously impressive average of a goal involvement every 3.36 games.

Vanderson & Porro in 23/24 Player Vanderson Porro Appearances 23 37 Goals 3 4 Assists 1 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.17 0.29 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Likewise, while he could only make 23 appearances for Monaco last season partly due to injury, the Brazilian defender still scored three goals and provided four assists, meaning that he maintained an average of a goal involvement every 5.75 games, which is still impressive for a player in his position.

Finally, if people are still unsure of how similar the two right-backs are, they only need to look at Football Transfers, which has ranked Porro as the fifth most comparable player to Vanderson across football.

Ultimately, while he could cost the club a pretty penny, bringing the Monaco man in to replace Emerson this summer and fight for a place in the team seems like the perfect way to maximise Postecoglou's attacking philosophy in every aspect of the team.

Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to get this deal done, and who knows, another attack-minded full-back in the team could even help Solanke hit the ground running.