An "important" Tottenham Hotspur player is open to leaving the club in January, as he makes a decision between two big-name clubs chasing a deal.

Spurs players tipped to leave in 2024

Ange Postecoglou's squad has looked wafer-thin at times, especially after injuries to the likes of Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Suspensions aren't helping either, with Yves Bissouma and Destiny Udogie forced to sit out yet again following their previous disciplinary troubles. The duo are set to miss Spurs' clash against Everton on Saturday, giving Postecoglou a real selection headache ahead of tomorrow.

Much has been made of Tottenham's squad depth, or lack thereof. However, despite their shortage of back-up options, certain squad members have still been tipped to leave next month.

Eric Dier is surplus to requirements and Spurs and could be sold in January, with Bayern Munich rumoured to be surprise suitors (Football Insider).

Postecoglou preferred a makeshift centre-back pairing of Emerson Royal and Ben Davies over the 29-year-old when both Romero and Van de Ven were unavailable, highlighting the Spurs boss' serious lack of faith in Dier.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is another player who could depart north London when the transfer window reopens.

The Dane has been repeatedly linked with a move away, which may come as surprising given Postecoglou is facing a real midfield shortage soon. Both Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are off to the Africa Cup of Nations in early January, while Bentancur isn't expected to return from injury until February.

Spurs open to Hojbjerg sale as Juventus and Ajax battle

Regardless, it is believed Tottenham are open to selling Hojbjerg in January, and the player himself is eyeing up a move away amid his lack of starting opportunities.

That is according to The Athletic and reliable journalist Charlie Eccleshare, who also claims Serie A heavyweights Juventus and Dutch giants Ajax are both keen on signing the former Southampton star. Hojbjerg is believed to be much more keen on joining the former.

The 28-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances this season, but only three of them have been starts. He could get much more joy with a mid-season exit, and Hojbjerg isn't exactly short of prestigious suitors.

It would be a questionable decision by Spurs to let someone of his experience leave in January, though, given Postecoglou will soon be bereft of midfield options.

The Australian has also called Hojbjerg a "very important" member of the squad.

"It is obvious someone that has played regularly would have wanted to play more but ultimately our performances have been strong and he has had to bide his time," said Postecoglou on Hojbjerg.

"He has also been very important in a lot of the games that we’ve won late or had to shore up late. He has been one of the people who has helped us and it is not like he hasn’t contributed at all. He’s been a really important part for us. We wouldn’t be in this position if we were just reliant on our starting XI."