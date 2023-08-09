Tottenham Hotspur could well be ready to make their move for Gent striker, Gift Orban, with speculation still rife regarding the future of Harry Kane at N17.

What's the latest on Orban to Tottenham?

According to The Times, the Lilywhites are said to be 'resigned' to the prospect of losing Kane to German giants Bayern Munich this summer, with the Bundesliga outfit seemingly ready to lodge an increased £94.5m offer for the England skipper.

As per the report, that potential exit for the 30-year-old has ensured that the north Londoners are now keen to 'step up' their interest in young Orban, with the 21-year-old set to help provide further depth behind Richarlison in that number nine berth.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

The piece adds that the Nigerian sensation - who has been valued at around €30m (£26m) - could be one of three further deals that Ange Postecoglou and co look to complete this month, alongside the signing of a new centre-back and midfielder.

How good is Gift Orban?

It would appear that Tottenham have already begun to plan for life after Kane, with Postecoglou having overseen the signing of Argentine teenager, Alejo Veliz from Rosario Central, with the 19-year-old joining on a £13m deal after scoring 11 goals in 23 league games this season.

The addition of Orban, however, could allow the Premier League side to find a perhaps more ready-made option due to his prior experience in European football, with the youngster having hit 41 goals in just 48 games in all competitions during his time with Gent and at former club, Stabaek, in Norway.

That prolific start to life at senior level has seen the 5 foot 10 ace lauded as a "superb finisher" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the respected insider also dubbing him a "poacher" and a player that is simply "born to score".

Such poaching prowess could well ensure that the Nigeria U23 international proves to be a dream heir to former Spurs hero, Jermain Defoe in north London, with the Englishman having also been a typically ruthless and clinical presence across his two spells at the club.

While like Orban, the 5 foot 7 sensation was hardly the most physically imposing figure when leading the line, the now-retired marksman made up for that fact with his prolific return in front of goal, having bagged 143 goals in 363 games in all competitions for Spurs.

A reliable goalscorer wherever he went - notably netting 40 goals in 104 games for West Ham United and 37 goals in 100 games for Sunderland - the 40-year-old was a true weapon in the final third when in his pomp.

What did appear to set the current Spurs U18 coach apart was his "fantastic" movement - as described by his former Rangers boss Steven Gerrard - as he was "a dream for a midfielder because his movement tells you where to play the ball."

That ability to stretch a defence also appears to be shared by Orban, with Kulig stating that the emerging superstar has "killer instinct & fantastic off-the-ball movement in the final third", ensuring he could be a worthy successor to Defoe in a Tottenham jersey.

While the prospect of losing Kane would be a sizeable setback at the start of the new Postecoglou era, the former Celtic boss could move to somewhat fill that void by signing a Defoe-esque striker in his place.