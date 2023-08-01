Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing something of a left-field replacement for in-demand striker, Harry Kane, amid reports that Ange Postecoglou is showing an interest in Gent sensation, Gift Orban.

Who could replace Kane at Tottenham?

With Bayern Munich still reportedly thrashing out a deal with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to take the England skipper to Germany, the Daily Mail's Simon Jones is reporting that Orban is among the targets being considered by the Lilywhites in their bid to fill that potential striking void.

The 21-year-old was previously linked with a move to north London back in May, with the Evening Standard's Nizaar Kinsella stating that Levy and co had sent scouts to watch the Nigerian marksman in action.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

If the Premier League outfit are to firm up their interest in the 5 foot 10 ace over the coming weeks, journalist Fabrizio Romano has previously indicated that the youngster would command a fee of more than €20m (£17m).

Who is Gift Orban?

If Postecoglou was able to acquire the promising talent for anywhere close to that fee if would likely prove a true masterstroke, particularly when considering rivals Manchester United are set to splash out £72m on Atalanta prospect, Rasmus Hojlund.

Having previously shown an interest in a move for Kane, the Red Devils have instead now turned to the 20-year-old Dane to be their long-term centre-forward solution, with the 6 foot 3 ace already sparking excitement due to his apparent likeness to a certain, Erling Haaland.

That being said, however, Erik ten Hag's side are evidently taking something of a gamble on a player who has scored just 27 club career goals to date, with the former Sturm Graz ace notably bagging only ten goals in all competitions during his debut season in Italy last time out.

While Orban is yet to enjoy a taste of life in Europe's top five leagues, the Gent ace could perhaps prove to be the more successful Premier League addition if he does make the move to north London, having thus far scored 41 goals in only 48 outings for his current side and for former employers, Stabaek.

That sparkling start to life at senior level has led the emerging superstar to be dubbed "the gift from Gods" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, with the respected insider also describing him as a player who was simply "born to score".

The Spurs target could also be able to offer a greater creative threat than the Old Trafford-bound marksman, having notably created six big chances in just 16 Pro League games in the second half of last season, while Hojlund created just a solitary big chance in 32 Serie A games in 2022/23.

Equally, Orban would perhaps offer more to Postecoglou with regard to his ability to defend from the front, having won back possession 0.9 times per game on average last term, while his Danish counterpart averaged just 0.5 for that same metric.

With the likelihood being that Orban - who is valued at just €10m (£9m) by CIES Football Observatory - will be up for grabs for far less than Hojlund's £72m fee, it may be Spurs who are able to get the better end of the stick in the search for new strikers this summer.