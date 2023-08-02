Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be stepping up their search to find a long-term successor to free-scoring striker, Harry Kane, following an update regarding the Premier League side's interest in Gent sensation, Gift Orban.

How much would Gift Orban cost?

According to Belgian outlet, Het Nieuwsblad, the Lilywhites have seemingly already made contact regarding a potential summer swoop for the 21-year-old, with the piece outlining that Spurs have 'reported' to the Nigerian's entourage.

As per the report, the potential exit of Kane to Bayern Munich has left Ange Postecoglou and co searching to find a new centre-forward, with the promising youngster said to be 'an important name on the list' of targets.

The suggestion is that if the north Londoners are to strike a deal for the 5 foot 10 gem - who still has four years left on his current contract - then the Pro League side would be looking to recoup more than their record sale of Jonathan David to Lille for €27m (£23m) back in 2020.

How good is Gift Orban?

Attempting to fill the shoes of Kane - who currently boasts a staggering haul of 213 Premier League goals - is no small task, with Postecoglou potentially set to have to think outside of the box in order to acquire a suitable and affordable successor to the England skipper.

While not yet a household name, young Orban has proven his credentials during his embryonic senior career thus far, having scored 41 goals in just 48 games in all competitions for both Gent and former club, Stabaek.

A player who is simply "born to score", according to talent scout Jacek Kulig, the prolific starlet will likely be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot, Victor Osimhen, by making the leap from Belgian football to Europe's top five leagues.

In the case of Osimhen, the current Napoli man - who has been the subject of a mammoth €140m (£120.3m) offer from Al Hilal - truly burst onto the scene following his stint at Pro League side Charleroi, scoring 20 goals in just 36 games for the club after signing on an initial loan deal from Wolfsburg in 2018.

That standout form unsurprisingly saw the Lagos native quickly snapped up by Lille in the summer of 2019, with the 6 foot 1 ace going on to net 18 goals in just 38 games for the Ligue 1 side before sealing his move to Naples a year later - for whom he now boasts 59 goals in just 101 outings.

That consistency has led to apparent interest in the 24-year-old from those at N17, although Postecolgou could perhaps find a bargain alternative in the form of Orban, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs having previously spoken of the likeness between the pair:

"And he is, naturally, because they’re both Nigerian, being compared a little bit to Victor Osimhen. He’s a little bit smaller than Osimhen, but he’s not afraid to put his body about, he’s clinical, he’s intelligent and he’s got good awareness."

The two marksmen are also both alike due to their searing speed which can prove a real asset in the final third, with Osimhen described as a "pest for defenders" by Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola, while Orban seemingly has "electric pace & acceleration" - according to Kulig.

The hope will be though that rather than following his fellow Nigerian to France - with both Lille and Lens said to be interested in his signature - the Gent speedster will take an even bigger risk to join Tottenham this summer.