An update has emerged on Tottenham Hotspur and their plans to replace Harry Kane if the England captain moves on in the summer transfer window…

What’s the latest Tottenham transfer news?

According to German outlet BILD, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has identified Napoli centre-forward Victor Osimhen as his dream target to take over from the academy graduate.

The report claims that Bayern Munich are interested in a deal to sign the Lillywhites record scorer. However, they have angered the Tottenham chief by speaking with the player without his permission, as Thomas Tuchel has already held talks with him over a move to the Bundesliga.

This has caused Levy to demand over €100m (£85m) for the 29-year-old marksman, whose contract is due to expire at the end of next season.

Should Kane depart north London this summer, the club are eyeing up the Serie A hotshot - who has been valued at around £130m - to come in as their star striker for the 2023/24 campaign.

How much is Victor Osimhen's salary per week?

Osimhen is reportedly on £93k-per-week with Napoli and has proven his worth with consistently exceptional performances in front of goal during his time in Italy.

His arrival would spell bad news for current Spurs forward Richarlison as the Nigerian international has the quality to step straight into the first-team as Kane's direct replacement, which would leave the Brazil international as a backup yet again.

The £60m signing from Everton has played the majority of his football with the club as a right winger so far, despite being a number nine by trade. He scored 23 goals in 77 matches for the Toffees as a striker and has only been given the opportunity to play in his favoured position six times in total since making the switch to London.

Richarlison may think that Kane's proposed departure would open the door for him to stake a claim for the starting berth through the middle of the pitch but the signing of Osimhen would soon put that to an end.

The 24-year-old marksman is coming off the back of an incredible season in the Serie A as he helped Napoli to win the league title, with 26 goals and four assists in 32 appearances.

His average Sofascore rating of 7.20 would also place him third in the Tottenham squad last term - only behind Rodrigo Bentancur (7.21) and Kane (7.44).

He proved himself to be a consistent goalscorer for his side with an average of a goal every 99 minutes of action. Whereas, Richarlison scored every 1,023 minutes in the Premier League last season for Spurs, after a strike every 253 minutes for Everton during the 2021/22 campaign.

Osimhen, who was once hailed as a "goal-scoring machine" by journalist Josh Bunting, even scored more frequently than Kane did for Tottenham last term, as the England skipper - who is reportedly on £200k-per-week - found the back of the net every 114 minutes on average.

These statistics suggest that the Napoli centre-forward has the potential to be an outstanding signing for Ange Postecoglou's side. The quality is there for him to replace the current star striker's impressive form in front of goal, whilst his arrival would also leave Richarlison with little chance of nailing down a starting spot in his preferred position.