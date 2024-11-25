A Tottenham Hotspur star has reportedly signalled his intention to rip up his current contract in N17 and leave as a free agent as he desperately seeks a new club, perhaps even before the January transfer window opens.

Spurs shine with emphatic win over champions

Spurs enjoyed a thumping 4-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, which Ange Postecoglou described as "outstanding."

While it was James Maddison who stole the headlines on the night thanks to his superb brace, it was Spurs' defensive duo of Ben Davies and Radu Dragusin that impressed Big Ange the most.

The pair, who are standing in for injured first-choices Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, were heavily criticised after Tottenham's recent 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray in the Europa League.

Against City, however, they both made strong cases to keep their places in the team.

"I thought they were all great," Postecoglou said after the win when asked about the pair's performances."You have to be against City because obviously they've got big Erling [Haaland] up there, but the way they deliver the ball, the areas they consistently probe, you've got to be focused the whole time and I thought Ben and Radu were really focused.

"I think when you play City, you can't rely on individuals to find solutions out there and collectively, I thought we defended really well."

Spurs outcast wants out

Spurs' defence has been vital to their good form this season. The Lilywhites are currently sixth in the Premier League, three points behind third-placed Chelsea, and have conceded just 13 goals in 12 games. Only three teams - Liverpool, Arsenal, and Newcastle United - have conceded fewer.

Though Postecoglou has mostly started with a back four of Destiny Udogie, Romero, Van de Ven and Pedro Porro, he's also given minutes to Davies, Dragusin, Archie Gray and Djed Spence. One man who hasn't had a sniff, however, is Sergio Reguilon.

The Spain international has been selected by Postecoglou for one matchday squad this season, that being in a 3-2 EFL Cup third-round win over Coventry City back in September, where he was an unused substitute.

Amid his lack of game time, Reguilon is now, according to the Sunday Mirror (via Football.london), ready to terminate his Tottenham contract in order to force a move away from north London in January.

The Mirror reports that Reguilon, who reportedly earns £120,000 per week at Spurs, wants the club to agree to a mutual contract termination amid interest from clubs in Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid for a fee of £25 million in the summer of 2020. Though he enjoyed a decent first two years in England, he's since been an outcast at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, spending the last two years out on loan with Sevilla, Manchester United and Brentford.

Reguilon's Spurs career by season Season Games Goals Assists 2020/21 27 0 3 2021/22 31 2 3 2022/23 0 0 0 2023/24 0 0 0 2024/25 0 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

Reguilon's last appearance for Spurs came all the way back in April 2022. According to Spanish media, Reguilon could be offered a route back to his home country by way of La Liga side Getafe, who are viewed as candidates to sign the defender and give him a new permanent home.