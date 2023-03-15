Whether they are set to be with or without manager Antonio Conte, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to be already plotting ways to strengthen in the summer transfer window, with sporting director Fabio Paratici currently the man tasked with recruiting new talent.

While the end of the season is still a few months away, the transfer rumour mill continues to churn as the Lilywhites are repeatedly linked with potential acquisitions, with recent reports having claimed that the club are showing an interest in Fulham sensation, Joao Palhinha.

That's according to The Sun, who reported late last week that the north London outfit are among a host of Premier League clubs who are keen on the Portugal international, with the 27-year-old having proven something of a revelation since his £17m switch to Craven Cottage last summer.

The report suggests that the former Sporting CP ace could now command a fee of around £40m if he is to depart any time soon, having arguably been "one of the signings of the season", according to Sky Sports reporter, Jamie Weir.

Those at N17 may well be hoping that the 6 foot 3 titan can prove just as influential as another man to have traded the Cottagers for Spurs in the form of Mousa Dembele, with the now-retired ace flourishing after making that switch back in 2012.

Who could be Tottenham's next Dembele?

Much like Palhinha, the elegant Belgian had enjoyed a rather brief spell in west London before he was snapped up by Daniel Levy and co, having previously spent time at the likes of AZ Alkmaar and Willem II prior to making the move to England.

While never a prolific nor wholly creative figure at the heart of the midfield - as he registered just ten goals and 12 assists in 249 games for Spurs - the 6 foot 1 maestro was lauded for his imposing and silky quality on the ball, with former teammate Kieran Trippier having only recent stated:

"He’s an absolute magician. Just absolutely frightening... On the ball, without the ball, he had everything. He had absolutely everything. Incredible.”

Hailed as a "genius" by former boss Mauricio Pochettino, Dembele was a real force to be reckoned with for any opposition midfielder, having been lauded as "so strong on the ball" by ex-Belgium colleague, Kevin De Bruyne.

Such strength is also key feature of Palhinha's game, with the 18-cap machine able to replicate Dembele's physical prowess in front of the back four having been described as being as "strong as an ox", according to the aforementioned Weir.

That quality has been evidenced by the fact that the Lisbon native ranks first in the division for tackles made so far this season (101), while also ranking in the top 1% in that same metric among those in his position in Europe.

While the Fulham rock may not quite possess the same Dembele-esque ability to glide past opponents - showcased by the fact that he ranks in just the bottom 1% for progressive carries - his physical presence is no doubt akin to that of the Antwerp-born powerhouse.

If Paratici can get a deal for Palhinha wrapped up this summer, it could certainly represent another coup for the club.