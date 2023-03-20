Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici could well be looking to bolster the club's centre-back ranks this summer, with the Lilywhites reportedly interested in a move for Napoli sensation, Kim Min-jae.

What's the latest on Kim Min-jae to Spurs?

According to Football Insider, the north London outfit are said to be plotting a fresh approach for the South Korea international, having previously missed out on signing the 26-year-old in the past.

The report suggests that Paratici and co have seen bids for the defender rebuffed by the Serie A side in recent times, while former boss Jose Mourinho outlined that he had been keen on signing the 47-cap titan during his stint in charge at N17.

The piece adds that the former Fenerbahce man - who is attracting the interest of fellow Premier League side Manchester United - has a release clause of around £43m that is set to become active for two weeks in July, with the player having only arrived in Naples on a reported €18m (£16m) deal during the summer.

Who could Kim replace at Spurs?

Tottenham's latest league meeting away to Southampton showcased that defensive reinforcements are required if the club are to enjoy something of a revival next season, with Antonio Conte's men having shipped three goals against the relegation-threatened Saints at the weekend.

One of the many culprits in that late collapse was arguably that of England international, Eric Dier, with the long-serving stalwart having again been something of a villain on the day, winning just two of his five total duels and being dribbled past on two occasions.

That limp showing earned the 29-year-old a dismal match rating of 6.2, as per Sofascore - the lowest of any starting player among Conte's side - having epitomised what has been a disappointing season for the one-time Sporting CP ace, with journalist Ryan Taylor stating that the experienced figure is "nowhere near the required level for what Spurs are trying to achieve."

Part of a backline that has already shipped 40 goals in the top flight this season - the eight-worst record in the division - Dier, who was branded "dreadful" by journalist Alasdair Gold earlier in the campaign, could well be a figure who needs to be replaced sooner rather than later.

As such, the signing of the aforementioned Kim could well be the dream replacement as far as Paratici and co are concerned, with the 6 foot 3 rock having been hailed as the "best centre-back in the world" by Napoli boss, Luciano Spalletti.

Also lauded as an "iron barrel" by teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the one-time Beijing Guoan rock has been a key part of the Italian outfit's rampant title charge, with Spalletti's men also surging into the Champions League quarter-finals with relative ease.

Not only is Kim a real physical presence - showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 12% in Europe's top five leagues among those in his position for aerial duels won - but he is also truly comfortable with the ball at his feet, as he ranks in the top 19% for both progressive passes and progressive carries.

Dier, by contrast, ranks in just the top 24% for aerial duels won, while his woes in possession are laid bare by the fact that the Cheltenham-born brute ranks in just the bottom 34% for progressive passes and the bottom 18% for progressive carries.

That should indicate that Kim - who has kept 11 clean sheets in 26 league starts this term - represents the all-round asset that Tottenham are in need of to help shore up the backline next season.