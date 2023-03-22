Tottenham Hotspur have seemingly identified a possible successor to Antonio Conte at N17, amid reports that the Lilywhites have approached former Spain boss, Luis Enrique.

What's the latest on Enrique to Spurs?

According to journalist Tony Damascelli (via Calcio Mercato Web), the north London outfit are believed to have already been in contact with the 52-year-old regarding a potential appointment, with the experienced coach having been out of work since leaving La Roja following the World Cup.

The insider stated: “I know that Luis Enrique has already been contacted, there is a good possibility that he will go to England.”

This also comes amid claims from CBS reporter Ben Jacobs that Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici views Enrique as a "strong candidate", with the Gijon native a potential alternative to that of Mauricio Pochettino, amid the expectation that Conte will be sacked during the current international break.

Would Enrique be a good fit at Spurs?

The hope will be that Enrique could be the man to lift the doom and gloom surrounding the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the former Barcelona head coach able to offer a wealth of winning experience to the struggling outfit.

The 62-cap international enjoyed notable success during his three-year stint at Camp Nou after taking on the top job in 2014, memorably guiding the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar to treble glory during his debut season, having seen off Serie A side Juventus in the Champions League final.

While Spurs have unsuccessfully attempted to end their long-running trophy drought with the appointments of the likes of Conte and Jose Mourinho - the pair both undoubted, "serial winners" according to journalist Samuel Luckhurst - the difference in the case of Enrique would be the Spaniard's attractive and progressive style of play.

With Conte utilising a rather dour and "negative" approach - as per Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville - the former Roma man, by contrast, seemingly implements a more front-foot brand of football, having said of his Spain side back in November:

“Our idea is never going to change. We will attack, want the ball, play in their half, defend near halfway, press high, take lots of risks. If we have the bravery to stay faithful to that idea, I will consider that we have done our best.”

Although that idea somewhat regressed as Enrique's men suffered an early exit in Qatar at the hands of surprise package Morocco - culminating in the loss of his job - the one-time Celta Vigo boss is unlikely to adopt the same pragmatic, defensive tactics that have plagued the Lilywhites of late.

As The Times also previously outlined, the arrival of the out-of-work coach could also potentially help to tempt talisman Harry Kane into staying at the club, with the 29-year-old currently facing an uncertain future with just over a year to run on his existing deal.

With interest from Manchester United mounting, the England skipper may finally be hoping to secure an exit from the club where he has made his name, although the capture of a manager of such pedigree could inspire a change of heart.

Of course, Kane may well have felt the same when both Conte and Mourinho walked in the door, but - as stated above - Enrique's possession-based, free-flowing style of play could prove far more enticing.

With the academy graduate facing what could be his last chance to seal a big move away from the club, it could take a lot for him to stay put beyond the summer window, although such a marquee appointment could be enough to see the striker commit himself for the long-term.

With the £200k-per-week man previously outlining his desire to reach the levels of the likes of Messi, that goal could well prove easier to realise by working under a manager who knows all about the genius of the Argentine.